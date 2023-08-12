Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Luton Town: Seagulls ruin Hatters' Premier League debut

Luton Town saw their first-ever Premier League match end in a 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Seagulls were in front through Solly March and they doubled their advantage as Joao Pedro scored from the penalty spot following a foul by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

Carlton Morris made history with the Hatters' first goal in the Premier League as he converted his own penalty after Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was called for a handball.

The South Coast side scored twice in the final ten minutes, debutant Simon Adingra capitalizing on a mistake by Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and Evan Ferguson tapped home from a cross by Pervis Estupinan.

Luton must now wait 13 days for their next fixture as next week's highly-anticipated home opener against Burnley was postponed due to renovations to Kenilworth Road that are ongoing, another away day, this one at Chelsea the next test for Rob Edwards' men.

Story of the match

The early pace was frenetic, Brighton dominating possession and carving out a chance after just two minutes were played. Kaoru Mitoma sent in a delightful ball that Dunk headed over.

Morris then streaked down the left and eventually squared for Elijah Adebayo but Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele came off his line to gather.

A cutback by James Milner, signed just two days ago, found Pedro, who somehow side-footed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Danny Welbeck was next to have a go, dipping his shot over the crossbar before Thomas Kaminski kept out the lively Pedro's fierce strike, Brighton well and truly on top of the action.

Luton weren't without good passages of play, Issa Kabore tearing down the right side, his cross unable to find Morris or Adebayo and Ryan Giles picked the ball up, sent it back into the area, but Dunk chested it into the hands of Steele.

Welbeck was posing a major threat and he came close to opening the scoring, his shot close to Kaminski after being put under heavy pressure by Mads Andersen.

Ruddock-Mpanzu, the first player in English football history to play in the Conference all the way up to the Premier League with the same team, met a weighted cross from Kabore, but his diving header was just wide.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Milner sent a lovely pass to Mitoma, the Japanese international fizzing over.

The breakthrough finally came on 35 minutes, Mitoma lifted a ball that was misjudged by Amar'i Bell and found March, whose glancing header beat Kaminski and put the Seagulls in front.

Solly March scores the opening goal of the match for Brighton/Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Three minutes later, Steele blocked Morris' header and at the other end Welbeck nearly made it two, taking a pass from Pervis Estupinan before ringing his shot off the post before Kaminski gathered in the rebound.

In first-half stoppage time Luton came close to an equalizer, Morris sending Giles' cross just wide.

Brighton came out strong to begin the second half, Pascal Gross' strike nearly tucking inside the near post, Kaminski parried March's effort and Ruddock-Mpanzu blocking from Pedro.

Edwards opted for a double change, Alfie Doughty and Jacob Brown coming on for Kabore and Adebayo and Brown set up Morris, but his header couldn't quite find the target.

With 20 minutes to play, Lockyer was judged to have hauled down Pedro in the area, Kaminski getting his gloves to the Brazilian's penalty but unable to keep it out.

On 76 minutes, Chiedozie Ogbene, the Hatters' seventh summer signing, replaced Andersen.

Shortly after, Brown's cross came off the elbow of Dunk and after a VAR check confirmed the call, Morris sent Steele the wrong way to record Luton's first-ever Premier League goal.

Carlton Morris collects the ball following his goal, Luton's first-ever in the Premier League/Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The hosts restored their two-goal advantage, Kaminski punching the ball away but his defense failed to clear and Adingra scored from close range.

In the final five minutes, Ferguson struck the post and Kaminski saved from Gross with his shins.

Luton were still fighting and another substitute Cauley Woodrow headed for Brown, his shot palmed over by Steele but the hosts added a fourth in stoppage time.

Estupinan burst down the left wing, and his pass to the back post found Ferguson, who slid home at the back post to cap a fine display by the Seagulls.

Man of the match: Pascal Gross

Didn't put a foot wrong on the afternoon, unselfishly cutting back for Pedro early on, was the main spark in the engine room and nearly scored after finding acres of space.