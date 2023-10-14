Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town aim to regain their early-season form with an important EFL League One clash at the Abbey Stadium.

After topping the table early in the season, the U's currently find themselves on a five-match winless run that was extended with a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Burton Albion in midweek.

Similarly, Shrewsbury had been without a win in five and that streak looked to continue against Northampton Town until Daniel Udoh scored in second-half stoppage time to give Salop a much-needed victory.

With just a point separating the two sides, victory would go a long way toward getting either team's season back on track as well as easing relegation fears.

Team news

Cambridge United

Striker Gassan Ahadme missed the midweek defeat to Burton with a slight muscle strain with manager Mark Bonner hopeful he will be included in the matchday squad after rejoining training.

Fejiri Okenabirhie took his place in the squad and scored the U's only goal against the Brewers, his seventh in all competitions, and played a full 90 minutes for the first time in a Cambridge shirt.

Shrewsbury Town

Midfielder Taylor Perry sustained a minor groin injury in the win over Northampton last week and has some light jogging in training this week with manager Matt Taylor saying he is "50-50" to feature.

Defender Morgan Feeney will miss four to six weeks after suffering a pulled hamstring but there is more positive news on Jordan Shipley and Elliot Thorpe, who are back in training.

Taylor also said on-loan defender Joe Anderson is set to return to the squad in time for this match.

Predicted lineups

Cambridge United: Mannion; Andrew, R. Bennett, Morrison, L. Bennett; Digby, Thomas; Kachunga, Lankester, Brophy; Okenabirhie

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi; Sraha, Dunkley, Flanagan; Winchester, Bennett, Sobowale, Bayliss, Fleming; Udoh, Bowman

Ones to watch

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United)

Although Ahadme looks set for inclusion in the squad, the ex-Shrewsbury man will likely start up front as he continues to be Cambridge's main source of offense, scoring more than half of their league goals.

Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town)

Is often the key man whenever Shrewsbury do anything positive and his goal against Northampton gave them three vital points and he will look to do the same against the U's.

Previous meetings

Last time Cambridge and Shrewsbury met, Salop posted a thumping 5-1 victory at home with Luke Leahy scoring twice.

After Paul Digby fouled Matthew Pennington, Leahy gave Shrewsbury a 31st-minute lead, beating Will Mannion from the penalty spot.

The lead was doubled as Shipley scored his first league goal since October as he struck from 20 yards out in first-half stoppage time.

Just before the hour mark, Pennington headed home Leahy's corner for his sixth league goal of the season.

Joe Ironside tallied for the U's but Christian Saydee made it 4-1 after completing a sparkling run with a fine finish and Leahy added a fifth near the end.

While the match has not been selected for live television coverage, UK-based supporters can listen to full match commentary on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire or iFollow, while international fans can stream the game live with an iFollow Match Pass.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.