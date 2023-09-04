Cambridge United vs Reading preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Cambridge United host Reading Monday night at the Abbey Stadium in front of the Sky Sports cameras. hostMonday night at thein front of the Sky Sports cameras.

EFL League One table last weekend following a 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient as Shaq Forde and Theo Archibald found the scoresheet for the O's. The U's were knocked off of the top of thetable last weekend following a 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient asandfound the scoresheet for the O's.

Reading are back in the third tier for the first time in over a decade and currently sit 18th under the guidance of first-year manager Ruben Selles.

Carabao Cup against Championship side Ipswich, Reece Cole consigned the Royals to defeat in their last league outing with a 93rd-minute winner as Exeter were 2-1 winners. Although they were victorious in the second round of theagainst Championship side Ipswich,consigned the Royals to defeat in their last league outing with a 93rd-minute winner as Exeter were 2-1 winners.

Team news

Manager Mark Bonner said there were no new injuries picked up in the defeat at Leyton Orient.

Elias Kachunga is set to return to the squad after missing out on the weekend due to unspecified personal reasons.

Adam May and Mamadou Jobe are heavily involved in training as they continue their return from long-term injuries.

The same cannot be said for Jordan Cousins, who remains sidelined for an indefinite period of time.

Reading

Tyler Bindon, Mamadi Camara, Lewis Wing, ex-Cambridge man Sam Smith and Ovie Ejaria are all injury concerns and their status for Monday's match is unknown. Andy Carroll terminated his contract with the club and proceeded to join French side Amiens. Clinton Mola signed with the Royals from on a permanent basis from while Dominic Ballard joined on loan from Southampton, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will be in the side for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Predicted lineups

Cambridge United: Stevens; L.Bennett, R.Bennett, Morrison, Andrew; Digby, Thomas; Brophy, Lankester, Kachunga; Ahadme

Reading: Button; Mbengue, Dean, Abbey, Carson; Azeez, Savage, Hutchinson, Knibbs; Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan

Ones to watch

Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United)

He's hit the ground running with goals against Oxford and Fleetwood, both with his head after making the move to the U's on loan from Ipswich.

League One table. Ahadme's goals have helped Cambridge to a top-half placement in the EFLtable.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading)

His ability hold up the play, get on the defender's last shoulder and be a physical force in attack give the Royals exactly what they need.

The way he can shift the ball from one foot to the other is another asset that the Nigerian has.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Cambridge and Reading came in the 2002 League Cup with the U's emerging as 3-1 winners.

Their last league encounter was six months prior to their cup clash with that match ending in a 2-2 draw.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7pm UK time and kickoff an hour later at 8pm.