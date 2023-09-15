Cambridge United 1-0 Reading: U's bounce back with victory against Royals

Fejiri Okenabirhie scored inside the final ten minutes to lift Cambridge United to a 1-0 victory over Reading at the Abbey Stadium.

There were plenty of good chances for both sides throughout a highly entertaining affair in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

After neat build-up play with James Brophy, Okenabirhie beat Royals goalkeeper David Button from close range.

The hosts thought they had equalized deep into second-half stoppage time but Harvey Knibbs' shot was judged to have not crossed the line.

The victory propels the U's back up to sixth in the EFL League One table with 12 points from six games while Reading stays in 18th.

Story of the match

Button was called into action within 60 seconds of kickoff as some excellent work by Sully Kaikai down the left saw him pull back for Gassan Ahadme.

His header appeared destined for the back of the net only to see the Reading shot-stopper make an incredible reflex save.

Brophy then touched down Liam Bennett's delivery as he cut inside and fed Danny Andrew, his 25-yard strike going well over the crossbar.

On nine minutes, Ben Elliott made his way into the final third and he set up Caylon Vickers, whose fierce shot was blocked out for a corner by the Cambridge defense.

From a Sam Hutchinson free kick, Harlee Dean's header was deflected and easily gathered in by U's goalkeeper Will Mannion.

Knibbs got around Ryan Bennett and into the area to pull the ball back to Femi Azeez, his shot finding Vickers, whose strike was saved by Mannion and he pushed away Elliott's follow-up.

The hosts had consecutive chances in succession as the ball fell to Liam Bennett, his effort headed behind and Andrew's cross couldn't be converted by George Thomas.

Charlie Savage had his free kick blocked by the U's wall and at the other end, the lively Brophy twisted and turned into the Royals' box but his shot only found the side netting.

Towards the end of the first half, Jack Lankester flew his shot over and Paul Digby switched the ball to Brophy on the right and fired just wide of the left post.

In the 56th minute, the hosts should have been in front. Liam Bennett started the attack as Brophy got forward and Digby's near-post effort was saved by Button.

Ten minutes later, Dean met Savage's cross with a thunderous header that was well over the crossbar and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan curled one that was beaten away for a corner.

Mere seconds after entering the match as part of a triple substitution, Okenabirhie was released on goal before Reading captain Nelson Abbey made a crucial tackle.

In the 83rd minute, Brophy started the match-winning sequence down the right, picking out Okenabirhie, who fired past Button and into the roof of the net.

Within seconds of the goal, former U's man Knibbs thought he had hauled the visitors level, his close-range strike bouncing on the line but not over, referee Darren Drysdale ruling no goal.

Man of the match: James Brophy

Was a danger man through the whole of the match, always creating for teammates, solid on possession and giving the Cambridge attack width.