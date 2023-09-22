Wigan Athletic 2-1 Cambridge United: Latics break skid, hold off U's

Wigan Athletic snapped a two-match losing streak as they defeated Cambridge United 2-1 at the DW Stadium in EFL League One action.

After having several chances in the first half, the Latics broke through in the 57th minute as Steven Humphrys cut in on the right and curled home past Will Mannion.

Five minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage as Martial Godo fed Thelo Aasgaard, who fired home off the underside of the crossbar.

Cambridge pulled one back from the penalty spot as Callum McManaman brought down James Brophy in the box and Fejiri Okenabirhie beat Sam Tickle.

Wigan remain in 20th, above the relegation zone on goal difference while the U's drop to tenth.

Story of the match

The visitors came out of the blocks quickest and threatened the Wigan goal after just two minutes, Gassan Ahadme meeting Liam Bennett's deep cross inside the six-yard box, Tickle saving his header.

Aasgaard then played in Charlie Wyke, the Latics' leading scorer, and he had acres of space to work with before blasting his shot against the post before Cambridge cleared their lines.

On 21 minutes, Wyke snatched at a cross from Sam Clare only to see Mannion save and the U's shot-stopper did brilliantly to tip Ryan Bennett's deflection over the crossbar.

Clare and Godo combined for some good work down the right and Liam Bennett got in a crucial block on Humphrys.

In the 38th minute, Sullay Kaikai got forward on the counter, trying his luck from 25 yards out which forced Tickle to dive to his right and get a hand to it to push away.

Three minutes later, Cambridge captain Michael Morrison met George Thomas' cross at the back post and he aimed his header for the top corner, but was just a bit high.

Jack Lankester had the first attempt of the second half as the ball fell to him on the edge of the box only to make a mess of his shot.

Humphrys then opened the scoring as he picked up the ball on the left side of the box, cut inside, deked past a defender and fired an unstoppable 20-yard curler past a helpless Mannion.

Five minutes later, it was two. On-loan Godo did well to make his way into the box, pulled the back for Aasgaard and the Norwegian's shot crashed in off the crossbar, just creeping over the line.

Thomas fired over from 20 yards and after striking well over the crossbar, Brophy won a penalty when he was brought down by McManaman.

Okenabirhie stepped up to the spot and sent Tickle the wrong way, scoring into the bottom left corner to halve the U's deficit.

Substitute Jonny Smith, on for his home debut, got in behind the visitors' defense, but he couldn't direct his cross across goal.

In injury time, Cambridge pushed for an equalizer, John-Kymani Gordon struck only to see both of their shots denied by a pile of bodies right on the line.

Man of the match: Steven Humphrys

Set the tone for the match by producing a classy finish to open the scoring for Wigan.