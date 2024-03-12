It was all to play for in the second leg of the Champions League as they drew 1-1 in Naples.

However, it was Barcelona that ensured qualification when they defeated Napoli 3-1. Goals from Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo put Barca into dreamland early on. Napoli central defender, Amir Rrahmani halved the deficit but veteran striker, Robert Lewandowski all but sealed the tie late on.

The first break of the game came in the 1st minute when Napoli's talisman, Victor Osimhen, went on a solo run but Barca were able to defend well and block the Nigerian from scoring.

Immediately after, Barcelona's wonderkid, Lamine Yamal found space on the edge of the box but saw his effort sail over the bar.

It only took until the 15th minute, when Raphinia found space down the left hand side of the box and teed it up beautifully to Fermin Lopez who placed the ball past Meret, to give Barca the lead.

Youth and Experience combine for Barca

Shortly after, Barca were in full flow as Raphinia found space yet again on the left hand side. He rifled a shot against the post but Joao Cancelo was in the right place at the right time to put Barca two goals ahead from the rebound.

Joao Cancelo celebrating getting the second goal of the game-AP photo/Emilio Morenatti

In the 19th minute, the first yellow card of the game was given by referee, Danny Makkelie after Andreas Christensen's blatent foul.

In the 30th minute, there was hope for a Napoli comeback as Politano found himself behind the Barcelona defence to set up Rrahmani to half the deficit.

Rrhamani celebrating getting one back for Napoli- Susy Campanale

Napoli thought they equalised, but magnificent reflexes from Ter Stegen denied Di Lorenzo's header on 34 minutes.

The second yellow card of the game came in the 44th minute when Lamine Yamal was put into the referee's book followed by the third yellow card given to Juan Jesus shortly after, in added time.

Napoli started the second half the better team, when Khvicha Kvaraskhelia steadied himself on the edge of the box but released a shot that narrowly sailed past the right post on 47 minutes.

In the 50th minute, Victor Osimhen went down under a challenge in the box but the referee immediately waved play on.

Raphinha had time and space in the Napoli box but his effort was brilliantly saved by Meret.

The fourth yellow card came in the 63rd minute, when Hamad Traore tested the patience of the referee and went into the book for a previous late challenge.

On 67 minutes, Raphinha tried to catch Meret out with a free kick but the Italian pulls off a great save to deny him.

Mathias Olivera's name was the 5th man to be taken by referee, Danny Makkelie who conceded the free kick previously.

Lamine Yamal thought he had given Barcalona some breathing space in the tie, but his goal was ruled out for offside on 68 minutes.

However, it took until the 83rd minute, when Sergi Roberto sprayed a pass to Robert Lewandowski who had an easy job to slot the ball into an empty net, to put the home side 3-1 up.

Robert Lewandowski celebrating his goal- TNT Sports

On 89 minutes, Napoli had a great chance to give themselves hope in the tie but Mathias Olivera smashed his shot against the crossbar and Barcelona survived a late scare.

The last big chance of the game came in the 92nd minute, when Kvaratskhelia unleashed a cannonball of a shot from the edge of the box, but it zipped narrowly wide of the left post.

Barcelona did enough to ensure qualification to the Quarter finals of the Champions League and will certainly be looking forward to the draw on Friday 15th March.

Napoli manager, Francesco Calzona went onto say:

"There is disappointment, because we came here to try to win and we didn't succeed"

Barcelona manager, Xavi went onto say: