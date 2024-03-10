On Tuesday evening, Arsenal will welcome Portuguese giants, Porto, to the Emirates in the return leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie as the North London side look to progress into the quarter finals for the first time since 2010.

Despite Arsenal’s imperious form and goalscoring antics in the Premier League, the Gunners find themselves trailing by a single goal after in-form Porto winger, Galeno, scored a superb 94th minute winner to hand them the advantage in the tie at the Estadio Do Dragao.

Since the first leg was played out between the two sides, both teams have enjoyed impressive league form. In the Primeira Liga, Sergio Conceicao’s Porto side have enjoyed successive wins, scoring a total of 8 goals and keeping two clean sheets, with a 5-0 victory over last year’s champions Benfica and a comfortable 3-0 win over Portimonense.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have extended their winning run to eight league games, producing impressive displays against Newcastle and Sheffield United before Saturday’s win over Brentford sent them top of the league for the first time since December.

The last time Arsenal reached a Champions League quarter final was in March 2010, when, coincidentally, the Gunners found themselves trailing to Porto by a one goal deficit but turned it around remarkably at the Emirates, beating Porto 5-0 at home courtesy of a Nickolas Bendtner hat-trick as well as goals from Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Eboue.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can produce a similar display to that of 2010 and those that have sent them top of the Premier League, as they look to overturn the deficit against a Porto side that will be resolute in their bid to progress into the final eight.

Team News

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Gabriel Martinelli is expected to be sidelined, representing a major blow to Arsenal's squad. The 22 year-old Brazilian has been key to the recent turbo charge of Arsenal’s goal difference in the Premier League, recording 4 goals and 2 assists since the turn of the year.

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

More positively, Oleksandr Zinchenko may be in line for his first start since the 3-1 win over Liverpool at the beginning of February. The left-back enjoyed his first minutes during the weekend win over Brentford after receiving from a calf injury that had ruled him out for almost six weeks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are both partaking in training, with the latter continuing his recovery after rupturing his ACL in Arsenal’s first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Regarding Porto’s team news, Conceicao is expected to have a major boost to his frontline with Iranian goalscorer, Mehdi Taremi, expected to return after missing the first leg due to a thigh injury.

(Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

Left-back Wendell has recovered from a slight injury that saw him forced off towards the end of the first leg, with the Brazilian featuring in all four of Porto’s game since. Defenders Ivan Marcano and Zaidu remain out, with both on the long-road to recovery from respective ACL tears.

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal: David Raya (GK); White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Porto: Diego Costa (GK); Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell; Varela, González; Taremi, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson

Key Players

Arsenal - Kai Havertz

The potential match winner on Tuesday night for Arsenal could easily be Champions League winner and in-form man of the moment, Kai Havertz. The free-scoring German has scored in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time in his career, with goals against Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield United and, most recently, the all important goal against Brentford.

The centre-forward took his chance when usual striker Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for a number of weeks through a knee injury, with the German standing in to play a crucial role as Arsenal romped to the top of the league.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal will need Havertz to be at his very best and, crucially, show his ability to be clinical in front of goal, something the former Chelsea man often gets criticised for, and if demonstrated on Tuesday may prove costly.

Porto - Pepe

Porto captain and veteran central-defender Pepe scarcely needs an introduction. The former Real Madrid defender and three times Champions League winner, who became synonymous in European football for his fierce partnership with Sergio Ramos, will be vital to Porto’s aspirations of progressing in the competition.

Pepe of Porto tussles with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard. (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Speaking before the game, the former Portuguese player of the year has described how his side need to be ‘perfect’ to progress. Pepe will be a key part of any perfect performance, with Porto able to lean on his experience and tactical noose.

The no-nonsense defender, who is accustomed to Champions League knockouts, will need to play a key role in protecting his side’s lead in a game that is likely to be dominated by a barrage of Arsenal attacks under an intimidating atmosphere at the Emirates.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Emirates Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

The second leg tie of the Champions League round of 16 will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday the 12th of March.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom through TNT Sports.