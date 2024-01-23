While some fans were adamant that a striker or a central midfielder would be brought into the club in January, Mikel Arteta remained adamant that there was only a very 'small possibility' of Arsenal doing any business in the transfer market.

There is under a week to go of the January transfer window - a time that has seen some historic moments for the club, including a deadline day deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

However, with clubs facing the burden and increased invigilation of Financial Fair Play rules, this January has seen a quieter approach from some of the Premier League giants.

Having previously mentioned his affection for the Gunners from a young age, Ivan Toney is one name that has been constantly linked with the North London outfit, despite serving significant time out away on a suspension.

More recently, Karim Benzema's situation has seemed to deteriorate at Al-Ittihad Club in Saudi Arabia, leaving many fans facing deja-vu from more than ten years ago when the Frenchman was seemingly Emirates-bound.

We asked our talented Arsenal office here at VAVEL for their opinions on what the Gunners can do in the final week in order to give themselves a better chance of Premier League glory.

Another Dutch starlet for the backline?

Aaron Jaffe

While many will focus on the two key positions that Arsenal are lacking in, one other role that may need more tightening is at centre-back. Although Jakob Kiwior was brought in to fill this role, the Polish international has been reverted into a makeshift full-back to cover for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber this season.

The Gunners have been linked with Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato, who has become club captain at only 17 years of age. The Dutch defender is versatile and a fully-fledged international already who could arguably compete for a starting role in the near future.

The difficulty would be Ajax letting him go. Under the new management of John van't Schip, Hato is an indispensable asset to the club's backbone. In addition, given the mistakes of letting Edson Alvarez and Mohamed Kudus go to West Ham too easily, I don't see Ajax letting their star talent depart without a large compensation.

A surprise Ukrainian addition?

Ed Moss

It’s looking more and more likely that Arsenal won’t bring in any new faces as Deadline Day fast approaches, and I don’t think that is necessarily a bad thing.

Over the last three years Arsenal’s business has been excellent, their signings have been well thought out, and I think it would be a mistake to panic buy someone in January who might not be the right fit for the club.

We know Arsenal were working on the Declan Rice deal six months before he signed for the club, so if I was Mikel Arteta and Edu I’d be looking at a big money striker for the summer, someone like Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Somebody I do like though, who would cost significantly less money, is Girona striker Artem Dovbyk. At 6"2 the Ukrainian is big and powerful, but also has the elegance to be able to beat defenders. With 14 goals in La Liga so far this season the 26-year-old is the league’s joint top scorer, and would offer the Gunners something different up top for a cut price.

A short term fix?

Evan Lloyd

With a week remaining of the January window, the time to act is now for Arsenal.

On the face of it, the Gunners could do with a striker, defender and midfielder all arriving but financial fair play rules will, reportedly, prohibit them from spending big.

If Arsenal can identify a loan or cheaper option to add to the squad in the final week, they should do it. Admittedly, this is easier said than done, but personally, I fancy a tricky winger with a lot of pace.

This would be a unique profile to add to our squad and give us a different dimension in the second half of the season.

The former Real Madrid star is a no-brainer

Jack Burgess

With a week left in the window, I think it’s highly unlikely Arsenal will do anything. That’s not to say they shouldn’t be though.

The team are crying out for a striker, and while main targets like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are unattainable until the summer, I think the club should be looking at a short term fix.

It’s been reported that we’ve turned down the chance to sign Karim Benzema. If we were able to structure a loan deal until the summer, where he would be willing to take a pay cut, it’s a no brainer with no long term commitment. Get it done!

Waiting on returning players

Samuel Ukah

There is not long now for Arsenal to make a statement of intent in the transfer market, although, as Arteta has mentioned previously, it is unlikely given the club's current circumstances.

Much has been made of the sides need for a natural goalscorer, however, Arsenal could look to boost the output of their attackers with an additional creative midfielder. Currently in the squad, captain Martin Ødegaard is Arsenal’s only true final third creator. Bukayo Saka does lead the league in expected assists, although most of his actions come from out wide.

Having another central creator could provide more clear cut opportunities for Arsenal which in turn should lead to more goals being scored. Links in this area are limited at the moment due to the addition of Kai Havertz in the summer, and the returns of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira, but the jury is out on the two latter individuals.

My suggestion would be to hold out on any signings for now and see how the returning Smith Rowe and Vieira end the season, and if they don’t pull up any trees then I would consider letting them go for a ready made player in their position such as a Xavi Simons or a more rounded midfielder such as a Nicolò Barella.

Alternative standout options up front?

Jak Netting

I feel as though our chances of silverware this season are entirely dependent on signing a striker in the last week of the January transfer window.

It doesn’t make sense to spend big money now if our main targets are not available until the summer, so I would look towards release clauses as a more economically viable alternative. Serhou Guirassy and Paulo Dybala are the standout options for me, though the former’s release clause has now reportedly expired, possibly complicating any potential deal.

Overall I do not expect us to complete any signings in the day that remain of the window, though can envisage one or two outgoings - namely Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny.

A Toffee for the midfield

Levi Bass

With Declan Rice reportedly injured and Arsenal having no real backup, Amadou Onana seems like the perfect player for Arsenal to go all in for.

The 22-year-old, who stands at around 6'5, is a midfield monster who is capable of doing almost everything in the middle of the park.

The Gunners would be looking at a fee of around £50 million if they were to recruit the Belgian, and it makes perfect sense for multiple reasons.

He wouldn’t just replace Rice temporarily, he would add depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and his athleticism and energy will be a major asset for the Spanish manager.

A rival's perspective

Charlie Landenberger

This time last year, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team filled me with fear. The potent attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could, and more often than not, did find a way to devastate any defence. The expansive and fast-flowing football of Arsenal would often leave teams unable to compete, as my club, Tottenham, found out in our 2-0 home loss to the Gunners this time last year.

However, fast forward 12 months, it all feels rather different. Jesus hasn’t been himself, Oleksandr Zinchenko has looked weak defensively and the midfield without Thomas Partey hasn’t looked as energetic or imperious. And while Arsenal have become better defensively, they often look lacklustre in front of goal.

This led me to believe Arsenal would either bring in a midfielder, with Everton’s Onana touted, who could play a similar role to Partey while being more reliable on the injury front. Or bring in a big name up top, with the likes of Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Oshimen mentioned. However, with a £100 million fee needed to persuade either of them clubs to let their star players go it seemed wiser to wait until the summer.

The question is where does this leave Arsenal. Without any reinforcements, it’s difficult to see the Gunners overtaking Man City and Liverpool to win the title. While I believe Champions League qualification will be secured, a January transfer window lacking in any signings for the Gunners has left them short at best of a potential title winning team.