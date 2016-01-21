Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Shocks Elina Svitolina

Naomi Osaka defeated 18th seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round in Melbourne. The 18-year-old has won five matches in over a week in her Australian Open debut, dating back to qualifying.

Osaka wins break-filled first set

The match started with something that would be a rare occurrence in this set: a hold by Svitolina to 30. She extended her advantage, breaking Osaka on her third try of the game, which lasted 11 points, the Japanese teen double faulting. She gave her advantage right back in the next game, Osaka breaking to 30, taking her lone chance of the game with an overhead smash. The 18-year-old couldn't back up her break, her serve penetrated again after a long rally which saw Osaka's forehand slip just wide, challenged, the call upheld and Svitolina was ahead 3-1.

The 18th seed couldn't hold her advantage as a backhand dumped into the net off of an Osaka missile off the ground. Osaka held and jumped back in front 4-3, breaking Svitolina when the Ukrainian's forehand landing wide. She manufactured a hold and was one game away at 5-3. Svitolina finally settled down on serve, holding to love, but still was behind 5-4. The game of the match was played as Osaka served for the set, a 15-point marathon, Osaka saving four break points and taking her chance, a second set point with a blistering cross-court forehand, to close out the opener 6-4.

Osaka capitalizes on lone chance in second set, closes out upset

Svitolina opened the second set with a hold to love and quickly gave herself a chance to grab the initiative, two break points on Osaka's opening service game. She failed on her first attempt, unlucky on a dead net cord that dribbled over and her second with a forehand stubbed well wide and Osaka leveled the set at one-all. After holds at 30 were exchanged, Osaka struck what proved to be the fatal blow, seizing on her break point chance when Svitolina struck a backhand long to lead 3-2.

She held at 15 while Svitolina followed with a hold to love, the score 4-3 to the teenager. Svitolina provided another challenge on Osaka's serve, getting to deuce but unable to progress. She did hold to put the pressure on the youngster to serve out the upset at 5-4 and she responded imperiously, winning the final two points to take the set 6-4 and with it the biggest win of her young career.

Azarenka challenge next

Osaka's first third round at a major will come against 14th seed Victoria Azarenka. The two-time former champion has dropped just three games in her two matches so far.