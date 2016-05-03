Eugenie Bouchard to be coached by Nick Saviano once again

Eugenie Bouchard will be returning to a proven coaching solution. Several days after parting ways with coach of six months Thomas Hogstedt, the Canadian young gun has announced that her former coach Nick Saviano will be returning to coach the former world number five. Rumours of the reunion started early in February when Saviano worked with Bouchard in Charleston, but it now appears that he will be returning in a more official capacity.

Return of the queen-maker

Saviano, who had coached Bouchard since she was a child, was at the helm when Bouchard had her break out season in 2014. Under his guidance, the Canadian reached three straight Grand Slam semifinals and the Wimbledon final, climbing as high as number five in the world.

Bouchard roars after her fourth round victory at Wimbledon in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

The pair parted ways in November of that year and Bouchard began to struggle afterwards. Her 2015 season was nothing short of a disaster and she has gone through two coaches over the past 18 months. Brief parternships with Sam Sumyk and Hogstedt did not lead the improvements Bouchard desired. Her results have improved so far in 2016, with two runner-up appearances, but she has lost early and struggled with injury since her finals run in Kuala Lumpur.

Proven combination

In an interview with the Montreal Gazette, Bouchard pointed to her long relationship with Saviano as a big reason for her bringing him back. “I’ve known him since I was 12, and he is almost like a second father figure to me. He’s been coaching me for so many years, so it’s interesting to have taken a break ... I have this trust with Nick, because we know each other so well and for so long. No one else can duplicate that. I also think he’s really good for me because he knows my game so well.”

Bouchard lost in the opening round this week in Madrid. Her next tournament will be the Internazionale BNL d’Italia next week.