Rafael Nadal vs Simone Bolelli Live Stream Updates and Commentary of the 2018 French Open First Round

The play is done for today. The match between Rafael Nadal and Simone Bolelli will continue after the match between Marin Cilic and James Duckworth on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The rain has picked up again and a rain delay was announced.

0-3: The game began with a dispute over a line call on Bolelli's winner. Nadal claimed it was out and was actually proven to be out by Tennis Channel's Hawkeye, but the umpire stuck with the original call. Bolelli kept on producing incredible winners, especially the inside out forehand, getting to a 40-30 lead. Bolelli stopped the point, and his call was confirmed by the umpire, getting a 3-0 lead.

0-2: Despite the rain slowing down, the dark overcast sky caused some decreased visibility. Bolelli found some success with his drop shots, getting to 30-30 on Nadal's serve, and had an absolute bomb of a forehand to earn a break point. Bolelli keeps on surprising as he converted the breakpoint with a return winner.

0-1: The grand slam supervisor asked players whether they wish to continue the match. Nadal said yes and Bolelli agreed. The Italian opened the third set, continuing to go for his shots. Bolelli finally found some success again, winning his first game since the rain started.

6-3: Bolelli's still hitting hard, but they do not have the same impact on a wet clay court. The Italian made his 14th unforced error in the set to put Nadal at 15-0 and answered with his 7th winner of the set to tie it up. Two more winners put Nadal at double set point at 40-15. Nadal converted the second and he is now two sets to love up.

5-3: Nadal looks unbeatable right now as he goes up to a 0-40 lead on Bolelli's serve. The World No. 1 took advantage of the first of his three breakpoints and will serve for the set.

4-3: The rain seems to have put out Bolelli's fire as Nadal put on a dominant first two points. Nadal hindered his own progress with a double fault, but two unreturned serves in a row give Nadal the game. Play has stopped at Court 18 and the players have left the court due to rain.

3-3: As the rain somewhat intensified, pigeons descended upon the Court Philippe-Chatrier, having to be chased off by ball kids. Bolelli missed a couple of shots to begin the game and went 0-30, and after an incredible rally, Nadal got two breakpoints at 15-40. The No. 1 converted it with a huge inside-out forehand winner. While Bolelli could have been up two breaks, now there are no breaks separating the two players.

2-3: A light rain is beginning to fall in Paris as Bolelli continues to stun the Parisian crowd, earning a 15-30 look, and then a 30-40 breakpoint. The Italian was unable to convert and Nadal fended off a possible double break.

1-3: Nadal took the opening point as a continuation of his dominance, but Bolleli came up with a beautiful drop shot to tie at 15-15. Bolelli has kept up the pace, but Nadal also took it up a notch, getting a breakpoint at 30-40. Bolelli saved it with a great serve and an amazing 108 mph (173 kph) forehand gave him the advantage. The lucky loser was unable to take it but got another opportunity which he did not pass up.

1-2: Nadal put together a dominant display in his second service game and held to love against Bolelli, who will have a tough holding onto his break.

0-2: Bolelli was serving to consolidate the break and thing were looking good for the lucky loser as he got a 30-15 lead after a forehand winner. After getting a game point at 40-30, Bolelli held for 2-0.

0-1: Nadal began the second set on serve but did not have the best start as Bolelli got a 0-30 lead. The Italian got two breakpoints at 15-40 after a Nadal double fault, and he took advantage of it with a wonderful slice winner.

6-4: Rafael Nadal finally broke Simone Bolelli, picking his moments to bring his best game. Nadal won the set despite Bolelli playing some truly incredible tennis. The Spaniard will also begin to serve in the second set, able to put pressure on Bolelli again.

5-4: The World No. 129 is just unstoppable off the forehand side and the fearless ball striking of Bolelli is the only reason Nadal hasn't dominated completely. Bolelli had a rare unforced error off the forehand side, giving Nadal a 40-15 lead. A backhand from Nadal went too long, taking the lead down to 40-30. An incredible backhand crosscourt winner from Bolelli took the game to deuce. Nadal had two very good points and got a 5-4 lead.

4-4: Bolelli kept himself toe-to-toe with Nadal and won yet another service game rather comfortably. At the current pace, the set seems to be heading into a tiebreaker.

4-3: Bolelli is going all out, averaging 93 mph (150 kph) on forehands, but Nadal still managed to have a comfortable service game, holding to love.

3-3: Bolelli began the game well, jumping to a 30-0 win with an aggressive game. The Italian had 3 game points after Nadal's return floated too long, and after another return error, Bolelli held to love.

3-2: Nadal produced some high-quality tennis and with a wonderful backhand crosscourt winner, keeping Bolelli at a distance.

2-2: The Spaniard continued his strong performance and was initially outplaying Bolelli, getting three break points at 0-40. Bolelli saved all three with a very aggressive, net-rushing game and even got an advantage after a beautiful drop shot volley. Bolelli could not get enough spin on his forehand to keep it in, and the score went back to deuce. Bolelli rushed the net again and after Nadal's missed lob, it was another opportunity for Bolelli. The Italian ended the game with an inside-out forehand to hold for 2-2.

2-1: Nadal pulls out a backhand winner to start the game. Nadal controlled the rest of the game and held to love in an impressive manner.

1-1: Bolelli's first service game starts with a beautiful big serve/forehand winner combination, which he followed up with another forehand winner to go up 30-0. Bolelli came up with his third forehand winner in a row out of position and after a return error, Bolelli holds to love.

1-0 Nadal to serve. The World No. 1 began the match with a beautiful inside-out forehand winner. Bolelli won his first point right after that, pressing Nadal with a deep body return, which elicited an unforced error. An attempted backhand passing shot flies wild from Nadal and Bolelli took a 15-30 lead. Nadal bailed himself out with a forehand winner and a Bolelli unforced error to get a game point at 40-30. Nadal made his second backhand unforced error and went to deuce. Following two errors from Bolelli, Nadal wins the first game in front of a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Simone Bolelli walks onto the court followed closely by Rafael Nadal. Bolelli chose heads and won the toss. The Italian chose to receive and the five-minute warm-up begins now.

The head-to-head is 5-0 in Nadal's favor and Bolelli has never won more than 2 games in a set against Nadal on clay. The winner will face Joao Sousa or Guido Pella, both solid clay court players.

Simone Bolelli is by far the unluckiest lucky loser of the tournament. After being blown off the court by Santiago Giraldo 6-0 6-2, it seemed as if the Italian would not get a main draw opportunity at this French Open. Bolelli was drawn against Nadal after Alexandr Dolgopolov withdrew, the worst opponent possible. Though Bolelli has had success on his best surface this year, reaching two Challenger finals and quarterfinals of Estoril, Nadal is still expected to dominate.

Nadal had an injury-plagued beginning of the season, having to retire from his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Marin Cilic. He returned on clay in April at Davis Cup in Marbella. Since then, Nadal has only suffered one loss but accumulated 19 wins, winning the titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Rome.

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2018 French Open first round! My name is Jakub Bobro and I am happy to be bringing you game-by-game coverage of this first-round encounter at Roland Garros between first seed Rafael Nadal and lucky loser Simone Bolelli here on VAVEL. From now on until the match begins approximately at 10 am ET, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return once the match begins for game-by-game updates!