Naomi Osaka splits with coach Jermaine Jenkins

World number four and reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has announced that she has split from her coach Jermaine Jenkins after just six months together.

Osaka, who won her second consecutive slam at Melbourne Park back in January, started working with Jenkins shortly after her surprise split with Sascha Bajin, who had guided her to the Indian Wells and US Open titles in 2018 as well as the title in Melbourne.

However, the Japanese’s form has not quite hit the heights it did toward the end of 2018 and the beginning of the season. She has not reached a final since winning in Australia and also suffered an early loss in the French Open third round, before losing in the first round of Wimbledon to Yulia Putintseva. Her recent defence of her US Open title ended in the fourth round, losing to eventual semifinalist Belinda Bencic.

Osaka during her US Open loss to Belinda Bencic (Getty Images/Chaz Neil)

Writing on social media, Osaka said she was “super grateful” for the time she and Jenkins spent together this season, adding, “Thank you for everything, it was a blast.”

Osaka is next set to be in action in her home country, competing in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, where she was the runner-up to Karolina Pliskova last season. She is currently set to be the top seed at the tournament.