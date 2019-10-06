Bianca Andreescu qualifies for the WTA Finals

In a stunning breakthrough season for the global sensation Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian rose to fame after winning her maiden WTA title at the BNP Paribas Open before lifting the titles in Toronto and claiming her first Major trophy at the US Open, breaking into the top-five for the first time in her career. Starting the year ranked 152nd, this has been the best season the 19-year-old could have asked for, and as a result, she has managed to seal a debut at the year-ending WTA Finals.

A tour-leading 46-5 (.902) win-loss record throughout the entire year saw Andreescu reach four WTA finals and winning three of them, with all her titles coming at the Premier 5 level or above. Her 17 match winning streak, which just came to an end by fellow youngster Naomi Osaka, was also the best which the tour had witnessed since 2015.

Bianca Andreescu is playing her first full season on the tour | Photo: Zhe Ji

Amidst all the shoulder struggles she faced which kept her out of action for close to four months, the Canadian was able to excel whenever she was in action, amassing eight top-10 wins and ultimately sealing her spot in Shenzhen. Owning a flawless record against her fellow top players, Andreescu will look to end her season on a high and become one of the few in history to take home the title on her debut.