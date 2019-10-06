Naomi Osaka qualifies for the WTA Finals

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has successfully qualified for her second consecutive WTA Finals appearance after yet another strong season, backing up her fantastic results amidst several struggles during the middle of the year. Osaka, now a two-time Major champion, will definitely be a frequent name in Shenzhen in the upcoming 10 years as she looks to extend her stay at the top of tennis and dominate the field during her prime.

Osaka went winless in a debut to remember in Singapore last year, after being forced to retire in her last match against Kiki Bertens due to an injury. This year, she will return to the new competition ground in Shenzhen hoping to find more success.

She started the season by triumphing in Melbourne, prompting many to believe that it will be a year of Osaka’s dominance. A rough patch soon followed as there were multiple changes in her coaching team, but once she was dethroned as the number one player, she made an immediate response with a title in her birthplace, Osaka.

Naomi Osaka with her Osaka title | Photo: Koji Watanabe

Regaining her form gradually and impressively ending the winning streak of fellow youngster Bianca Andreescu, Osaka will head into Shenzhen full of confidence and should be one of the title favourites there.