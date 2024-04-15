Jacy SThe 2024 WNBA Draft was held and many teams have begun to rewrite their future future in search of making a significant change to their franchises. This generation of promising young people with great talents such as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, Jacy Sheldon, Nika Mühl and Aaliyah Edwards. Although we were all waiting for the Indiana Fever's decision regarding the selection of Caitlyn Clark, another team that received spotlights was the Los Angeles Sparks, who had picks 2 and 4, great positions in the draft that could change the course of the franchise and the league in the near future.

Pick #1 – Caitlin Clark to Indiana Fever

The greatest figure of this generation and top scorer in NCAA history finally joins professional basketball. Indiana Fever did not disappoint and there was no surprise when selecting the player from the University of Iowa, the new Indiana guard finished her last college season averaging 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Clark managed to set new records in the NCAA and she is one of the top figures who will join the league and have an immediate impact. The young star managed to reach the NCAA grand final, however she did not win the title in two consecutive years but, without a doubt, she will be able to become one of the faces of the WNBA in the coming years.

Pick #2 - Cameron Brink to Los Angeles Sparks

With the second pick, the Angels brought in Cameron Brink, the forward from Stanford University who has stood out for her great ball handling skills, definition in the paint and great defense of the rim. He arrives averaging 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Brink is a great talented player who will seek to change the face of the Sparks, a team that is undergoing an important generational change.

WNBA

Pick #3 – Kamilla Cardoso to Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso comes to reinforce a Chicago Sky team that needs size to try to repeat the 2021 title, the Brazilian arrives after averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Cardoso was a fundamental part of the NCAA champion team and they managed to beat Iowa in the final. The Brazilian stands out for her great leg movement, despite it being a position that is not used to making those movements.

Pick #4 – Rickea Jackson to Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks used pick 4 to bring in Rickea Jackson, the guard from the University of Tennessee is one of the best three-point shooters of this generation and stands out for her great contribution on both sides of the floor. Jackson arrives averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Her good shooting and great mobility are her strengths and with which she will seek to have a direct impact on the Sparks and their reconstruction.

Pick #5 – Jacy Sheldon to Dallas Wings

To close the top 5, the Dallas Wings chose Jacy Sheldon, the Ohio State guard was an important piece in getting the Ohio team into March Madness and finishing second in their division in the regular season. Sheldon arrives averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his final NCAA season. The Dallas team reached the second round of the Playoffs and with this addition to the team, they will continue seeking to reach the next WNBA finals.

The rest of the players who were selected were as follows with some interesting movements such as Angel Reese to Chicago Sky, Nika Mühl to Seattle Storm and Aaliyah Edwards to Washington Mystics .

WNBA



The 2024 WNBA season is close to starting and everything will begin on May 14 when the runners-up NY Liberty enter the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington to face the Mystics in the regular season tip-off.

Remember that all WNBA information can be followed through VAVEL.