The Game: a new era begins

When you think about sport rivalries, you think about Celtics vs Lakers, Red Sox vs Yankees, Steelers vs Browns. Youn tend to also think about Ohio State vs Michigan. 2023 has brought some story lines that belong only in Hollywood and not college football. This year's rendition of "The Game" there is so much on the line. Both teams come into this game undefeated and look to pad their CFP profiles with high Calibur wins for a chance to get into the CFP playoffs and a chance for a national championship.

The rivalry dates back to 1897 when the teams met for the first time. Between 1897 and 1950 there were some memorable games such as the first game in the newly built Ohio Stadium on October 21st,1922 to the unforgettable "Snow Bowl" on November 25th,1950. Things were changing in 1950 as former Buckeye head coach, Wes Fesler, resigned after the Snow Bowl. Enters Woodrow "Woody" Hayes for Ohio State.

From 1951-1969 coach Hayes and the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 12 out of 18 contests. The most memorable game during that time was the 1968 game against the Wolverines. With the winner of the game deciding the AP National Championship. In a complete thrashing of Michigan, the Buckeyes won 50-14 even with an unsuccessful 2-point conversation. After the game, the famous words from coach Hayes when asked why go for two, and his response, " Because they would not let me go for 3 points." has been referenced in several jokes around college football and the NFL. The rivalry record stood at 37-24-4 with Michigan holding the lead.

The University of Michigan decided that it was time for a change at the head of the football team, and they looked to some one that was similar in coaching styles to coach Hayes, enter Bo Schembechler to replace the departing Bump Elliot.

When you hear someone speak about "The Ten-Year War" you might assume they are talking about a military war. However, If you are from Ohio and Michigan, and you hear that you immediately think of Bo and Woody. From 1969-1978, so much hate and aggression coming from both teams revitalized and brought excitement to this rivalry. With a famous quote from the Legendary coach, Woody said, "No, goddammit! We do NOT pull in and fill up. And I'll tell you exactly why we don't. It's because I don't buy one goddam drop of gas in the state of Michigan! We'll coast and PUSH this goddam car to the Ohio line before I give this state a nickel of my money!" During this time period Woody Hayes coined the phrase "The state up north" and "That Team up North" just so he would not have to say the word Michigan.

Between 1970 and 1975 both teams came into the game ranked in the top 5 with the Wolverines being undefeated every year during that time. During that period, Michigan won only once on November 20th, 1971, to the final being 10-7. The "Ten-Year war" ended in 1978 when coach Hayes let is emotions get the best of him and was fired due to punching Clemson linebacker during the 1978 Gator bowl. The Wolverines kept the lead in the series holding a record of 42-28-5.

Earle Bruce took over in 1979-1987 for Hayes after being fired. Bruce toting a 5-4 against Michigan, had the second-best record against the Wolverines up to this point. During this time, college football's only two-time Heisman winner, Archie Griffin, played for the Buckeyes. in 1987, Earle Bruce was fired the week before "The Game" but was allowed to coach "the Game". The Buckeyes went out there and upset a very heavily favored Wolverine team.

after Bruce was fired, John Cooper was hired. From 1988-2000 coach Cooper showed he could be a great recruiter. however, when it came to "the Game" and bowl games, coach Cooper just seemed to not be able to close the deal. Ending his Buckeye coaching career, he recorded a record of 2-10-1 against Michigan. in December of 2000, coach Cooper was fired. Now the search for a coach that understood the rivalry and also what it meant to be elite. January of 2001, coach Jim Tressel was introduced at a Buckeye basketball game, who just happened to be playing Michigan. Coach Tressel addressed the crown by saying, "I can assure you that you will be proud of our young people, in the classroom, in the community, and most especially in 310 days in Ann Arbor, Michigan on the football field."

Sure enough, coach Tressel and his Buckeyes kept their word and defeated the Wolverines 26-20 in Ann Arbor for their first win there in 14 years. The following season Tressel and the Buckeyes did something that Cooper and his Buckeye teams could not seem to do, win consecutively. Coming into that game the Buckeyes were undefeated and were looking for a chance to play for a National Championship. defeating their rival 14-9, the Buckeyes went on to play and win the championship. At the end of his coaching career at Ohio state, Jim Tressel had a record of 8-1 against Michigan. During this time up in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines went through a few coaches before finally hiring a former Michigan player in Jim Harbaugh in 2015.

Because of "Tattoo-Gate" and the self-imposed sanctions by Ohio State, the Buckeyes had to find a new coach. They would look to someone who was fierce and successful, and they found their guy in Urban Meyer.

During his tenure at Ohio State Urban Meyer was 7-0 against Michigan and was the inaugural CFP champions in 2015. In 2018 Urban Meyer announced he would be retiring after the Rose Bowl game against the University of Washington. Post game Urban addressed the team in the locker room and handed the whistle over to current coach Ryan Day.

Current coaches Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh are set to enter their 4th meeting with Harbaugh holding a 2-1 record over the Buckeyes. This year's game has story lines that belong in Hollywood. With everything surrounding the Wolverine's football program with the sign stealing scandal, the hatred between the teams is alive and well. With a berth into the big 10 championship game and the CFP on the line as well as bragging rights for a year. Both teams are undefeated heading into nex Saturday.

During what fans call "Hate Week" in Columbus, Ohio you can see every word that has the letter "M" in it has an "X" placed over it and Buckeye fans resort back to the Woody Hayes in all Buckeye fans and refuse say or use the word "Michigan". you can hear fans refer to them as "that state up north or That Team up North, or you can hear some fans call the Scum because of the initials." Up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wolverine fans refer to the Buckeyes as "that state down south or just the name Ohio". Also during this week, fans of both teams participate in a blood drive to see who can donate the most blood.

What will be instore for both teams come Saturday, November 25th, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mi. Can Ryan Day and the new and improved Buckeyes take down their rival or will interim head coach Sherron Moore lead the wolverines to a 3rd consecutive win over the Buckeyes? you can watch the game at Noon next Saturday on Fox.