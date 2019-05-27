2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: Pakistan

Squad List

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt and wk), Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan will be looking for a third tournament success on British soil in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Having triumphed in the 2009 T20 World Cup in addition to the Champions Trophy two years ago, they are a team suited to these conditions.

Consistently inconsistent, form seldom plays a part in how they perform once the tournament reaches, such is their ability to save their best for when it matters. Consequently, a 4-0 loss to England and a warm-up defeat to Afghanistan can not be taken into account too seriously when it comes to pre-tournament predictions.

Gun Batter - Fakhar Zaman

Explosive opener Fakhar Zaman holds the potential to blow away bowling attack in the competition.

With a stunning ODI average of 51.31 scored at a strike rate of 98.14 and a top score of 210*, the left-hander demonstrated his power with a hundred in the second match of their recent five-match series against England.

He will be tasked with getting his side off to a flyer in the first powerplay, and demonstrate his abilities on the world stage.

Bowling Supremo - Shadab Khan

Talented young leg-spinner Shadab Khan will play a crucial role in Pakistan's bowling attack.

The only slow bowler in the squad possessing mystery and deception with ball in hand, he will be a genuine wicket-taking option with his array of deliveries.

Having taken 47 wickets at 27.74 in his ODIs with a best of 4/28, he will be looking to add to that tally during the forthcoming competition.

At only 20-years-old it will be his first major senior tournament, so some may question how he will handle the stage: if his career thus far is anything to go by, he will flourish.

Star Man - Babar Azam

Batsman Babar Azam is the glue that holds the Pakistan batting line-up together.

At an average of 51.67 from his 64 matches - including nine centuries - he rotates the strike expertly whilst also being extremely capable of finding the boundary. His strike rate of 85.96 is not exceptional by the standards of the modern-day, however he is crucial in allowing his more explosive teammates to fire.

One to watch - Mohammad Hasnain

Tearaway young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is the latest in the line of talented pacemen to be produced from his country.

The 19-year-old can regularly hit 90 mph and above, something that can trouble any batsman on the planet, and he will look to extract any swing that may be prevalent in the opening overs.