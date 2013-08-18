Jose Mourinho marks his return as Chelsea boss with a win

Oscar and Frank Lampard goals ensured a happy return for Jose Mourinho as Chelsea got their season of to a winning start.

In the 5th minute Chelsea were gifted a penalty after Hull City's keeper Alan McGregor gave away a silly penalty on Torres. However, he was able to redeem himself after pulling a brilliant save to deny Frank Lampard from 12 yards.

Few minutes later, in the 12th minute Kevin De Bruyne found oscar with a lovely through ball which the Brazilian solted with ease to make it 2-0.

In the 24th minute Torres milked a challenge from Chester which earned Chelsea a costless-kick opportunity. Which Lampard stunningly rifled to the back of the net from 30 yards out. After the break Hull were willing to test Chelsea but they never seriously threatened a comeback.

Right before half-time, Cahill won a corner for Chelsea which Lampard took and fell straight onto the head of Ivanovic who headed the ball brilliantly but was heroically saved off the line by Alan McGregor. Jonathan Moss, the referee, called on the Goal-decision system to take advice if the ball passed the line or not, but it indicated that it didn't.

The second half wasn't as lively as the first, with Chelsea being happy to keep possesion and stamping out any Hull hopes of a counter-attack with brilliant defending.

Steve Bruce, Hull City's boss, brought on the new signings Jake Livermore and Tom Huddlestone to try and a find a way back into the match.

Both teams had penalty shouts after - with Robbie Brady bringing down Ivanovic in the box before Lampard's arm appeared to have blocked a Hull shot - but referee Jonathan Moss waved both claims away.

Chelsea came the closest from either side to score in the second half, with a cleared ball from Ivanovic landing into Lukaku's feet then lays it to Ramires who slots a through ball through Hull's defence to find Schurrle who tries to dink it over Alan McGregor but the ball ends up onto the roof of the net.