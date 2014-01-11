Liverpool FC vs. Stoke City: Sturridge set for long awaited return to the Liverpool line up

Liverpool play away at Stoke City today in a game which could see them go back ahead of Everton and Spurs to 4th place in the table. Liverpool may feel extra pressure today as Everton, Manchester United and Spurs all won to tighten up the race for 4th place in the Premier League on Saturday.

The return of key figures in Sakho and Sturridge will strengthen both the quality and depth of a squad which was suffering recently with a plethora of unfortunate injuries. Whilst Sakho is expected to start at centre back its expected Sturridge may be used as an option from the bench following a lengthy injury lay off.

Stoke will be without their key man, Liverpool’s Assaidi as he cannot play against his parent club, whilst Begovic is also expected to miss the game at the Britannia Stadium.

Liverpool’s only victory away at Stoke in recent years came in a League Cup tie, which will invariably add pressure to a Liverpool side looking to putting a run together following two successive league defeats over the Christmas period.

Star man Luis Suarez has failed two score in his last three league games, so one would have to worry for the Stoke defence in that regard, as Suarez is getting back in form in front of goals seems an inevitability.

Kick off is at 5.30 PM at the Britannia.