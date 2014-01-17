Manuel Pellegrini: "Winning tomorrow is the only important thing"

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini decided to focus on the football ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Cardiff City. The Blues will host the Welsh side, who inflicted City’s first loss of the season, on the back of a 5-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the Etihad Stadium.

Talk of potential transfers, goal tallies and trophies was dismissed in his pre-match press conference, with the Chilean revealing that both he and his players are only concerned about the upcoming game with Cardiff – who will be managed by newly appointed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Influential midfield duo Yaya Toure and David Silva are both ready to return after small injuries, whilst summer signing Stevan Jovetic is closing in on a comeback.

The City boss quashed rumours of an imminent move for Southampton left-back Luke Shaw.

“I know nothing about any [transfers]. We are not concerned about this at the moment. We are just thinking about Cardiff at the moment.”

Pellegrini expects another tough test from Cardiff, with the 60-year old adamant that it will not be easy for his side.

“We will try to do a good game for the fans – so far we are doing well but every game is different. They only lost to Arsenal late on in the game so we are not thinking it will be an easy game. More goals are better but we prefer to be a balanced team.”

Pellegrini also admitted that his players must not become complacent, despite going into the game on a 16-game unbeaten run, whilst also stating that he is not thinking too far forward just yet.

“All of the players must know that winning tomorrow is the only important thing. It’s not important for us to think about what happens in one or two months."

Cardiff, who beat City 3-2 back in August at the Cardiff City Stadium courtesy of two goals from set pieces, will not be underestimated by City boss Pellegrini.

Pellegrini defended his side’s defensive record from set-pieces, but admitted that picking his forwards will be a difficult decision, with Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko on-form and fan favourite Sergio Aguero returning from a calf injury.

“We always prepare on set pieces. It’s important every week – they scored with their first two corners which I think are the last two corners we’ve conceded from.

“When we lost against Cardiff and lost to Aston Villa, we had a good way of playing – it was the right way and we continue to play exactly the same.

“It’s better to the three are very important players – Dzeko and Negredo are in very good moments – Sergio is just coming back from injury, so it’s good we have the three.

“Sergio coming back from a long injury, he played 20 minutes the other night – we’ll see tomorrow if he starts.”

Pellegrini also revealed that confidence and morale is high within the entire squad, which has paid dividends with everybody enjoying their football at the Etihad.

“The way we play, the players like – that’s maybe why they seem happy,” he stated. “All of them must feel important to win something this year – it’s impossible to achieve our targets with only 11 players.

“From the beginning, I said we will need all of them. We do it all together – if not, it’s very difficult.”