Manuel Pellegrini: "I hope we will continue in this way"

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini had been reluctant to speak about the possibility of reaching the 100-goal milestone in the build-up to his side’s home game against Cardiff City. However, after seeing his players net four goals – and hence surpass the landmark – he was welcome to reveal his pride in City’s incredible goalscoring record.

“I think it’s very important for the team, it’s not easy to score 100 goals at this stage of the season.

“It reflects how we think this team must play – we must be confident in what we are doing.”

The Chilean was also keen to suggest that his side will continue to improve.

“I think we are getting better as the season goes on.

“It’s not easy to change so many things, the way we are playing in these matches is better and better and we must continue in this way.

60-year old Pellegrini did praise the visitors for their performance, however, in yet another City game that was decided by quick-fire goals.

“Cardiff did a good game, they were well organised and they tried to play. Especially before Yaya scored the third goal, we lost a bit of possession.

“They are a good team with very good players.”

The hosts conceded for the first time in three matches with half an hour on the clock, and then again in the closing stages, courtesy of goals from Craig Noone and Fraser Campbell respectively. However, Pellegrini wasn’t overly troubled with the way in which his team conceded, stating that he is more interested in scoring goals for himself.

“Maybe the second goal was in the latter stages and we were winning 4-1 – it’s difficult to concentrate for the whole game.

“We’re playing a lot of games and I think that today Cardiff didn’t have that many chances to score today.

The City boss was also quick to add that he doesn’t mind who wins Sunday’s game between Manchester United and Chelsea.

“We have to play 16 more games, so we have a lot of points to fight for. we are not worried about what happens with other teams.

“We want to win because we won, not wanting other teams to lose.”

With morale high and everything around the club going to plan thus far, Pellegrini expects there to be a lot of pressure on himself and his players in the coming weeks.

“We are in a good moment – the confidence of the whole squad is high at the moment. In the last month will be under a lot of pressure, and I hope we will continue in this way.

On a final note, Pellegrini proceeded to remind the media that his side are the only team in four competitions, and hopes that that remains the same for the foreseeable future.

“We are the only team in four competitions – we hope this lasts until the end of February.”