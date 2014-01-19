Vincent Kompany: a trophy quadruple “will have to happen”

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany believes that the Blues have enough depth and quality to win a historic quadruple, revealing that a trophy quadruple “will have to happen.”

In fact, the Citizens could potentially complete the task this season under Manuel Pellegrini, with the Chilean still fighting for silverware on four fronts.

City are currently in second place in the Premier League and are the only English team remaining in contention for all of the big trophies; the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

“We can’t promise it will happen now, but eventually it will have to happen.

“We are the players at the moment who have been chosen to do it. If it’s not us then it will be other players.”

Speaking of the club’s targets, the defender stated that City “definitely has a target to win every competition possible.”

And with the Belgian’s manager stating that “the way we play, the players like – that’s maybe why they seem happy. All of them must feel important to win something this year – it’s impossible to achieve our targets with only 11 players”, it seems as if one of the club’s potential targets is to win all available silverware.

Kompany played a vital role, as ever, in his team’s latest home victory over Cardiff – seeing the visitors off 4-2 in a game that took their season goal tally to an impressive 103 goals after just 34 games. And captain Kompany was quick to praise manager Pellegrini for developing such an attacking attitude.

“He’s very offensive-minded and I think that’s shown in our results and the way we play.”

“I think we have been one of the best teams to look in the Premier League so far.”

No side has ever won a quadruple, with City’s bitter rivals Manchester United coming nearest with a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble back in 1999. However, speaking earlier in the week, Pellegrini – who has also been set the task of winning five trophies in five seasons – was adamant that it could be done.

“It’s difficult [to win all four] but we’ll try. It’s important to have the mentality.

“We know that during the season, with injuries and the amount of games you have to play, it is very difficult.

“That’s why nobody has done it before. But I think we must have the mentality to try to do it.”

“From the beginning, I said we will need all of them. We do it all together – if not, it’s very difficult.”

Pellegrini was keen to suggest that his players will continue to improve as the campaign progresses.

“I think we are getting better as the season goes on.

He was also insistent that he is not interested in the results of other teams.

“We have to play 16 more games, so we have a lot of points to fight for. We are not worried about what happens with other teams.

“We want to win because we won, not wanting other teams to lose.

The Chilean was keen to suggest that the Etihad side would be able to seriously compete in every competition.

“We are in a good moment – the confidence of the whole squad is high at the moment. In the last month will be under a lot of pressure, and I hope we will continue in this way.

“We are the only team in four competitions – we hope this lasts until the end of February.”