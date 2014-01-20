Yohan Cabaye: "I am very happy"

Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye has seemingly dismissed rumours linking him with a move away from St. James’ Park.

According to reports in France, the Magpies have already reached an agreement with big spending Paris Saint-Germain for the purchase of the influential Cabaye, who was also subject to several summer bids from Arsenal. The 28-year old has netted 7 goals and created 2 more for his Newcastle teammates so far this season.

Canal + believes that a £21 million deal has been agreed between the two clubs, although the switch is resting on the Premier League side signing Montpellier star Remy Cabella first.

However, the Frenchman has himself quashed the exit talk – at least for now – by stating that he is “very happy” at the club.

“I think we are good enough to stay where we are. We don’t have to look too high.

“We are in a good position and we are winning games. We have 36 points and it’s very good. We can do better than two seasons ago when we finished fifth in terms of points. The top five or six is very solid. First we have to win our games then we will see what happens.“For me I just want to do my best for the team and be in good form for the World Cup. That is the most important thing.

“I enjoy being on the pitch and just want to do my best for my team and team-mates.

“The most important thing is the team did well. So for me I am very happy.”

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over West Ham, Cabaye’s manager Alan Pardew stated that all of his players have a price, but believes that he can keep everybody at Newcastle happy.

“Like all Premier League clubs, everyone is for sale at some price.

“We’re conscious that we have a good team and want to keep it together because we are not that far behind the guys that have been so dominant in the top seven this season.”

Whether central midfielder Cabaye does sign for another team - whether it is to be in England or abroad - remains to be seen. But one thing is certain; the set-piece specialist seems keen to stick it out at Newcastle for now.