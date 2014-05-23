PSG agree deal with Chelsea to sign David Luiz

Chelsea have announced an agreement with PSG for the sale of Brazilian centre-back David Luiz for a reported fee of £48m, which would make him the most expensive defender in world football. The deal is subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Luiz will partner fellow Brazilian compatriot Thiago Silva at the centre-back role, with PSG's combined CB partnership reaching close to £90m when the deal finally goes through. With Marquinhos also managing to find his way into the PSG side after his mega-money move from AS Roma last season, it is thought that he will have to settle for some time on the bench next season.

David Luiz enjoyed a highly successful time at Chelsea, winning three major honours: the FA Cup and coveted Champions League in the 2011-12 season, as well as the Europa League the following season. He made over 140 first-team appearances for the West London club since his move from Benfica on deadline day in the 2011 winter transfer window, scoring twelve goals, the pick of the bunch being this thirty-five yard screamer against Fulham last season:

Luiz, like Juan Mata earlier in the season, has not been a major part of José Mourinho's plans at the club, with the Chelsea manager rekindling his glowing relationship with captain John Terry, who recently signed a one-year extension to his current Chelsea contract. The Terry-Cahill partnership helped shut out major threats in the league and Champions League, the pair helping Chelsea to ship just twenty-seven league goals across the campaign.

The fee is risky for PSG, who were recently fined an amount similar to the transfer fee for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations this season, along with eight other clubs. The fee will greatly benefit Chelsea, however, as Mourinho looks to completely overhaul the Chelsea side, with big names such as Diego Costa and Mario Mandžukić being linked with the club.

A revamp of the squad may be necessary, and it seems that José Mourinho and Chelsea are doing everything in their power to become European and domestic challengers again.

