Everton hunting Dutch duo

Everton are looking to strengthen their defence for the upcoming season, with Dutch pair Stefan de Vrij and Bruno Martins Indi on Roberto Martinez' radar.

Both played the full 90 minutes in the Netherlands' comprehensive 5-1 victory against Spain last Friday, de Vrij scoring the third goal. Roberto Martinez is currently working as a pundit in the World Cup, and it is believed that he is seizing the opportunity to scout possible transfers.

Martins Indi was close to a move to Merseyside last season, although the deal didn't come to fruition. He is a 22-year old defender, who plays at the heart of the defence, but is also more than capable of playing on the left hand side. Despite his young age, he has already played over 100 games for current club Feyenoord, and 17 games for his nation, for which he is eligible through his upbringing.

Stefan de Vrij is also a 22-year old Feyenoord defender, having played 135 games for de Trots van Zuid, a club which he has played for since the age of 10. He has been capped 13 times by the Netherlands first team, and has played for his nation from U16 level. Jeremain Lens, the Dynamo Kyiv winger, was another player scouted by Roberto Martinez, but it is not thought that the 40-year old will make a move for the player.

Should either of the players sign, it could be viewed as a replacement for ageing defender Sylvain Distin, who turns 37 in December. The deals could also be viewed with the future in mind, give the young ages. The two can expect a very good reception from Everton fans, some of whom will make the trip to the King Power Stadium on the opening day of the Premier League season.