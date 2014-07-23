Score LA Galaxy 0-7 Manchester United: Goals, Result and Text Commentary of MUFC USA Tour 2014

That ends Vavel Coverage for this game but not the tour keep up to date with @Vavel on all things ManUtd, Thank You

90' Fulltime an execllent display for ManUtd to be happy with!

89' Goal! Ashley Young again following another great ball from Ander Herrera

87' Goal! ManUtd hit LA Galaxy for six, Herrera again with the pass plays Young through who is clipped by the keeper stays on his feet and places the ball in to an empty net from outside the area, once again Herrera having a great influence on the match

84' Goal! Another for Reece James, Herrera plays Young through who has a shot saved it comes to James outside the area who places it into an empty net from outside the area, his second of the game taken very cooly

82' Shinji Kagawa makes a run for Nani he beats the defender and tries to bend it in from just outside of the 6 yard box, its a tight angle and he puts it wide another good chance for ManUtd

80' ManUtd showing some good link up play mainly Herrera who has been superb

78' Herrera plays Nani down the edge of the area he flashes the ball across the 6 yard box however MUFC have no one their to meet it

76' So far so good for Louis Van Gaal who will have been impressed by his sides perfromance, LA Galaxy haven't proved a tough match however it is needless to say that ManUtd have performed very well espically in the first half

75' Herrera heads it goalwards but with limited pace on it, it is easily saved

73' ManUtd are playing now with 3 at the back, with fletcher dropping into the defence

70' The game has lost its attacking intensity, as LA Galaxy win a costlesskick on the edge of the area, Donovan plays a ball over the top his teamates are judged to be offside

67' Venter is replaced by Charlie Rudd after not being able to play on after sustaining an injury

65' Venter has a problem and is being treated

62' Goal! I said Reece James was getting forward well and this time he finds himself in the box he slots it home from a cut back from Ashley Young, its now 4-0

58' MUFC step it up now as LA Galaxy prepare even more changes, MUFC have struggled to retain possession this half, espically with the lack of a centre forward now having seen Welbeck and Rooney come off, Donovan comes on the star man in a bad run of form

55' Reece James getting forward well earning a corner, his brother Matty James will be playing in the Premier League next season for Lecister City next season will Reece be able to get a first team squad place?

54' The game now being played at a much slower tempo

52' LA Galaxy have had a few chances, as they seem to grow into the game this second half ManUtd struggling to get up to gear

50' Herrera not afraid to bos his team mates around as he tells Young what to do

48' Game is slowly picking up pace, not a blistering start as in the first half

45' We are under way for the 2nd half, MUFC leading 3-0

Subs: LA Galaxy change their whole squad apart from Robbie Keane, MUFC bring on Lindergaard, Young, Cleverly, Keane, Blackett, Rafael, Nani, Kagawa, James in all honesty it would be easier to tell you who hasnt gone off, MUFC go back to four at the back only Fletcher and Herrera reman from the first half for MUFC

We will update changes as we get it!

H/T: ManUtd lead 3-0 at half time through goals from Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney

45' Goal! A cross from Welbeck is poor but an error from Meyer allows the ball through to Wayne Rooney who has the goal at his mercy, he converts to make it 3-0

44' It has been a terrific first half for ManUtd, expect changes in the second half as ManUtd counter

42' Goal! Wayne Rooney scores from the spot, its a well placed penalty that finds the bottom corner of the net. Perfect.

40' Penalty is awarded as Valencia tries to cross the ball and it catches a hand, Rooney to take

38' LA Galaxy now starting to work their way into the game, perhaps ManUtd feeling the strain of preseason as we approach half time

35' Juan Mata takes the costlesskick and it hits the wall it goes for a corner, that goes straight into the keepers hands

34' Welbeck brought down through on goal, through a one-two with Juan Mata, ManUtd have a costless kick

32' Chris Smalling is recieving medical treatment on his ankle, however he comes back on and appear to be fine

31' LA Galaxy struggling to break down MUFC, resorting to long distance shots

30' Robbie Keane played through, a last ditch tackle from Phil Jones prevents Keane going one on one

27' ManUtd passing the ball for fun, they have a deathly hold on the game, LA Galaxy have shown very little so far, the midfield trio have been superb

24' Mata and Herrera linking up well everthing good about ManUtd coming from Herrera so far, his passing has been perfect

22' Wayne Rooney catches Meyer and gives him a nasty cut no intention however with the elbow

20' LA Galaxy try to attack but a poor effort sees the move end, both Valencia and Shaw have got forward well

19' ManUtd are playing with high pressure, they have seemingly adapted well to this 3-5-2 formation, a system alien to them in previous years

18' Quality is prevailing here over fitness so far, however it is still early on

16' Juan Mata is seeing a lot of the ball, he is running things in there

12' Goal! Danny Welbeck fires right into the corner, it hits the inside of the post and in from 25 yards out, first of the Van Gaal era

11' Both teams are trying to get a hold of possession MUFC are playing with a very high line

8' Zardes volleys straight into De Gea's hands, this game has got off to a vibrant start

7' LA Galaxy have struggled to get string of passes together, Welbeck does a trick and fires off a shot that fails to test the keeper

4' Herrera shoots from around 35 yards, the keeper tips it over the bar, a troubling shot for the keeper, the following corner is cleared, ManUtd look on top so far

3' Early sparring from the two teams, both have settled well as iszacki has a chance and puts it well wide

1' A year ago ManUtd lost their opening fixture to Singha Allstars, they will be hoping for a better start to this preseason

0' The game is underway MUFC showing off their new kit, over 70,000 look on as the game gets into flow

4.05 Kick off just seconds away

4.04 The teams are walking out Fletcher and Keane leading their respective teams out

MUFC USA 2014 LIVE Pre-season inline with VAVEL

4.00 Kick off is at 4:05 so get your snacks ready, get comfy and keep updated

3.55 Not long now, your predictions? I'm going with 4-2 MUFC

3.50 a 3-5-2 formation for the reds something not many fans will have being used to have seen, usually playing an altered system of 4-4-2, is this the future for ManUtd?

3.47 A familiar face for Premier League fans is Robbie Keane who is arguably the star of this LA based side and the first piece of silverware is available in the chevrolet cup tonight, however the key here for ManUtd isnt to win but for fitness ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League Campaign

3.44 So a new era begins in just under 20 minutes, is this the start of a very special season?

3.41 The team warm up ahead of kick off:

3.39 here is the team sheet:

3.37 LA Galaxy lost at the weekend, following his performance Landon Donovan is dropped

3.35 A revision of the formation more likely a 3-5-2 for MUFC

3.33 The MUFC bench: Lindegaard, Amos, Johnstone, Rafael, Young, Cleverley, Kagawa, Zaha, Lingard, M.Keane, Blackett, W.Keane

3.30 The rest of the players on the tour of the exception of Javier Hernandez who has only just joined up with the squad are on the bench, expect changes

3.27 So Herrera and Shaw both make first team debuts and Louis Van Gaal opts for a 5-3-2 formation in his first game as Manchester United boss, so stay with us @Vavel for the next few hours to keep up to date this early Thursday morning

Manchester United Lineup: De Gea, Smalling, Jones, Evans, Valencia, Fletcher (c), Herrera, Shaw, Mata, Welbeck, Rooney

LA Galaxy Lineup: Penedo; Gargan, Meyer, Leonardo, DLG; Ishizaki, Sarvas, Juninho, Husidic, Keane, Zardes

3.25 Team News is in!

3.23 Keep up to date on everything this tour on Vavel we will have all Man Utd preseason games in the coming weeks

3.20 The stadium is beginning to fill in Pasadena as the crowd grows, football has come so far in the US heightened espically by there display in the 2014 World Cup, the US now have football fever!

3.18 We will bring you team news as soon as we get it

3.15 The likes of Javier Hernandez and Robin van Persie will join up with the squad in the coming days or weeks, in which Van Gaal will assess his squad, Nick Powell having recovered from a injury is also set to join up with the squad. Which shows how the ManUtd tour is key as it gives players a chance to revive a career or put ypurself well and truly in the managers mind.

3.10 MUFC Squad List

David De Gea

Anders Lindegaard

Ben Amos

Sam Johnstone

Johnny Evans

Rafael

Chris Smalling

Phil Jones

Luke Shaw

Tyler Blackett

Michael Keane

Reece James

Ander Herrera

Tom Cleverly

Darren Fletcher

Ashley Young

Wilfred Zaha

Shinji Kagawa

Juan Mata

Antonio Valencia

Luis Nani

Jesse Lingard

Danny Welbeck

Wayne Rooney

Will Keane

3.05 Van Gaal is pleased with his preparations

Louis Van Gaal has been delighted with his players response to preseason training, Van Gaal said “I have to say it has been fantastic” he continued “Maybe you think every coach who is new should say that but I mean it.” Van Gaal had previously stated he wanted team unity and it appears the new boss has put in the ground work after been seeing laughing and embracing Wayne Rooney.

Van Gaal also admitted however that they are not fit and face a great challenge in LA Galaxy “We have analysed Galaxy and I expect a very organised and tactical team that are aggressive in attack and want to press” he said “they are already in the rhythm of the season and we started three days ago. We are not prepared of fit yet, but I hope we can give a good performance”.

Van Gaal has the first potential chance to win silverware in winning the Chevrolet Cup, so can the reds get their preseason off to a flyer?

3.04 Here are the key comments from Van Gaal ahead of the game

3.00 Less than an hour to go til kick off

2.54 LA Galaxy have the likes of Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan likely to play, the two stars of their side who could cause havoc in a defense likely to include Phil Jones and Chris Smalling who have a lot to prove to Van Gaal if they want to nail down a first team place.

2.50 New Signings Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera could make their debut with both of them likely to have big involvement in the season with the depature of Patrice Evra and the injury sustained to Michael Carrick.

2.46. However the team from the US have a fitness over ManUtd as Louis Van Gaal has admitted his side are far from match fit but with a lot of players with a lot to prove a exciting encounter can be expected.

2.44. LA Galaxy are mid-way through their season and come into the game having won seven, lost four and drawn six and they sit fourth in the table and being midway through their season former US boss and current coach of LA Galaxy Bruce Arena has stated he will be using all of his avaliable 22 players to give them the experience of playing ManUtd

â€‹ â€‹2.41. Manchester United were visited midweek by David Beckham ahead of the game between his former to clubs, Beckahm had success at Old Trafford and LA Galaxy, Beckahm spent five years with the LA based club

2.38. Last season was one to forget for the Old Trafford based club and they need a quick fix, but is Louis Van Gaal the man for the job?

2.35. The last time Manchester United visited the US they won every game in what was a successful summer tour in 2011, however they are likely to face somewhat tougher opposition this time round as they will face the two Italian sides AS Roma and Inter Milan and European winners Real Madrid.

2.32. A new era dawns for ManUtd tonight and for their new Dutch boss Louis Van Gaal for whom this will be his first game in charge, one more importantly he will be lokking to win.

2.30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK, I'm Justin Taylor and you have joined us for live coverage of Manchester United's second preseason tour of the USA in recent years, tonight they face MLS side LA Galaxy live from the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena their first game of this preseason.