Manchester United beat Real Madrid 3-1

Ashley Young inspired a 3-1 win over Real Madrid with his first goal coming in the 21st minute with some excellent one touch passes from Manchester United rewarded by a clinical finish by the English winger.

Real Madrid got a goal back from a controversial penalty slotted past David De Gea by Gareth Bale although the penalty was met with some backlash from the United fans.

The goal was short-lived however, with a fortunate goal when Young crossed it to Rooney for him to head home. The header was suprisingly missed by the striker, but to Young's delight it curled right and it hit the far right post and registered a brace for the winger.

Tension rose after half-time with no side able to score, although United looked the better team with Fletcher dictating possession in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 74th minute much to the delight of the mass crowd even though he was prevously reported to not be playing against his former club.

The game was finally concluded with a goal in the 80th minute by none other than Javier Hernandez doing what he does best by putting a header crossed in by the talented Shinji Kagawa past dejected Casillas at close range.

Manchester United will now go on to play Southampton Liverpool in the final with the Red Devils looking most likely to win judging from their performance in the International Champions Cup, losing no games.

Is this a transformed side from the down-hearted side who finished seventh in the Premier league last season and can they go all the way this time?

From today and their other performances in the international champions cup yes, yes they can.