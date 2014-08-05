Philippe Coutinho close to agreeing new Liverpool deal

Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutinho is expected to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club before the beginning of the new season.

Coutinho played a pivotal part in Liverpool's title race last season, scoring five goals and setting up another seven in 28 Premier League starts for the club as they finished runners-up to Manchester City. Brendan Rodgers sees the 22 year-old, who failed to make it into the Brazil squad for the World Cup this year, as a key player for the season ahead, and spoke of the deal after the club's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup final early this morning:

"I am not sure when it will be done. I haven't spoken to any of the directors in the last few days so I am not sure where we are on that, but obviously he is someone we want to tie up for a period of time. I am sure I will hear more about it when I get back on Tuesday."

The midfielder has played 50 games for the club since joining from Inter Milan in January 2013 for a fee of £8.5m, scoring eight goals. Coutinho also won Liverpool's Young Player of the Season award for the 2012-13 season, despite only being at the club for half a season at the time.