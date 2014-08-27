Olivier Giroud: Replacing From Within

After Olivier Giroud suffered a serious looking injury against Everton at the weekend, Arsenal fans feel that their side is crying out for a new striker more than ever. Having already played with three different forwards in four matches this season, and even playing Tomáš Rosický up front at one stage in pre-season, could the answer to Arsenal's continuing striker problem already be at the club's disposal?

Despite the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mario Balotelli, Radamel Falcao and even Nikola Žigić being linked with the club, Wenger is yet to buy a proper striker, though has not categorically ruled out signing a new forward. The first, and probably most obvious option, is Arsenal's only other out-and-out striker, Yaya Sanogo. Sanogo has represented his nation from under-16 level through to under-21 level, scoring 34 goals in the 57 games he has played across each team. He also had a reputable scoring record for his former club Auxerre and their B side, and scored 10 goals in 13 games during his last season with the Ligue 2 side.

His goalscoring record for the Gunners, however, has been non-existent. After Giroud picked up an injury in February, Sanogo got his first start in an Arsenal shirt, playing in the FA Cup fifth round against Liverpool, a game which Arsenal won 2-1. He continued to play in the FA Cup, getting a full 120 minutes against Wigan in the semi-final and coming on as a substitute in the final. Despite 15 appearances, the majority coming from the bench, the 21-year old is yet to score a competitive goal for Arsenal. He did score four goals in one match against Benfica at the Emirates Cup in pre-season, but does he have what it takes to replace Giroud and hold down the Arsenal front line for months to come?

A second option for the Gunners would be Lukas Podolski. Having signed from Bundesliga side FC Köln in the summer of 2012, Podolski has managed a pretty impressive goalscoring record when it is considered that he has only played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal four times in his 69 appearances. The German has scored 28 goals in all competitions, and the majority of his appearances, as well as goals, have come from an unfavoured left-wing position.

Podolski is no stranger to playing in a central role, though with Giroud at Arsenal, he has not had many opportunities to play at striker, with no more than 10 games coming as a striker. In his two spells at Köln and a three-year stint at Bayern Munich, Podolski scored over 110 goals, goals which alerted the interest of Arséne Wenger. In a press conference before Arsenal's crucial Champions League play-off tie against Beşiktaş, Wenger said that Podolski would remain at the club despite interest from other clubs. It's clear that the manager still sees the German as a part of his plans, but will the absence of Giroud see Podolski shine once more?

A third and as yet untested option for the Gunners is Joel Campbell. The forward, who can also play as a winger, starred for Costa Rica at the World Cup in Brazil, but has been unable to play for the club until this season, with Campbell not being able to secure a work permit. He was sent out on loan to three different clubs, most recently to Greek side Olympiacos, who have since tried to sign him permanently.

Campbell has made two substitute appearances for the side so far this season, neither of which involved him playing as a forward. He has only played 21 minutes competitively for Arsenal so far, both games seeing him deployed on the right wing. Arsenal fans are yet to see the best of Joel Campbell, at least not in an Arsenal shirt. With Wenger refusing any offers for the player, Campbell is clearly a player that Wenger wants to use and utilise, and what better time for the 22-year old to step up to the mark and cement his place in the Arsenal team for years to come.

The final option is the newly-signed Alexis Sánchez, who came in from FC Barcelona in the summer. Sanchez already has four Arsenal games under his belt, playing his first game as a central striker against Everton. A disappointing figure as a striker at first sight, being hauled off after just 45 minutes in the game. Sanchez started his Arsenal career with an assist in his opening Premier League match, but he has not had much of an impact since.

Sanchez was a star figure at his old sides Barcelona and Udinese, scoring 68 goals in 253 games. In his last season at Barcelona, he managed to score 21 goals from the wing, the most he has scored in a single season. His record doesn't disappoint for his nation Chile, either. 71 caps and 24 goals to the 25-year old's name. Sanchez is also no stranger to winning trophies, helping his respective clubs to eight trophies. Can he lead the line to more Arsenal glory?

The options are there for Arséne Wenger already at the club. If worst comes to worst for Olivier Giroud, is it really worth Arsenal splashing the cash late on in the window for a quick replacement?