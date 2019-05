According to the Guardian, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester City defender Matija Nastasić.

City are keen to recoup as much money as they can for the defender and would prefer to sell the 21-year-old on a permanent basis. Nastasić moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2012 in a £12m deal from Fiorentina.

West Ham United are also interested in signing the defender on a loan deal.