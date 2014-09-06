Arsenal announce 23-man Premier League squad

Arsenal have released a 23-man Premier League squad for the coming season. The squads as a rule have to contain at least eight home-grown players, but can have as many under-21s as they wish. Costless agents and players signed on emergency loans can be added to the squad at any time, though the internal squad cannot be changed until the opening of the next transfer window on January 1st.
The Squad
- Goalkeepers:
- Wojciech Szczesny (home-grown)
- Damian Martinez (home-grown)
- David Ospina
-
- Defenders:
- Mathieu Debuchy
- Laurent Koscielny
- Per Mertesacker
- Nacho Monreal
- Kieran Gibbs (home-grown)
-
- Midfielders:
- Mikel Arteta
- Santi Cazorla
- Abou Diaby
- Mathieu Flamini
- Jack Wilshere (home-grown)
- Tomas Rosicky
- Aaron Ramsey (home-grown)
- Mesut Özil
- Francis Coquelin (home-grown)
-
- Forwards:
- Danny Welbeck (home-grown)
- Alexis Sanchez
- Olivier Giroud
- Theo Walcott (home-grown)
- Joel Campbell
- Lukas Podolski
-
- Notable under-21 players:
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Calum Chambers
- Hector Bellerin
- Serge Gnabry
- Dan Crowley
- Gedion Zelalem
- Yaya Sanogo