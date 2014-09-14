Manchester United 4-0 QPR - the Reds start their new era with a bang

A new era at Manchester United began today, as van Gaal toyed with his summer additions. Excitement surged through Old Trafford as new signings Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo made their United debuts, British transfer record signing Angel Di Maria made his home debut and Colombian superstar Radamel Falcao was on the bench. The United boss opted to ditch the 3 at the back philosophy by testing his squad in a 4-4-2 diamond formation. Daley Blind played in the lone holding role, supported by Ander Herrera and Di Maria in central midfield. QPR started with a 4-3-3 formation, using a midfield 3 of summer acquisitions: Leroy Fer, Sandro and Niko Kranjcar. Ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand visited his old teammates with a start for the away side, and was rewarded with a plaque by Sir Bobby Charlton for his contributions in a Red shirt prior to the game.

United started the first half very strongly, and their passing through the midfield was sharp and intricate. The first chance of the game fell to Juan Mata in the 7th minute after he linked up well with Herrera, but his shot from 20 yards flew over the bar. QPR allowed Manchester United to keep the ball, as they sat very deep for the majority of the game. This allowed Blind lots of time and space in the centre of midfield and he was eager to launch United’s attacks. The first goal of the game could’ve came from Ander Herrera in the 16th minute, but the ball was nicked away from him by Robin van Persie who fumbled the chance. However, the home fans didn’t have to wait too long until United opened the scoring. Angel Di Maria whipped in a superb curling delivery from a long range costless kick, which somehow found its way into Rob Green’s net. The Argentinian wheeled away to celebrate with his trademark ‘heart’ celebration after scoring his first goal in United colours. Just shy of 10 minutes later, QPR nearly equalised after De Gea mistimed his clearance, leaving an open net for Phillips. Thankfully for the Spaniard, Jonny Evans was alert and stuck out a leg to block what was a tame effort. A few minutes later, Di Maria launched a pacey driving run before laying the ball to Rooney, who set up Herrera to strike a low drive to the bottom corner from 18 yards. At 2-0, the game seemed wrapped up, but Rooney added insult to injury just before half time. This time Herrera came up with the assist, and Rooney struck the ball on his second touch to Green’s near post. The reds entered half time buzzing, with a three goal margin separating the two sides.

QPR had the first chance of the second half, but Kranjcar’s long range effort was well saved by the feet of the United goalkeeper. Mata concluded the scoring of the afternoon, as Di Maria’s scuffed effort found the feet of the Spaniard who prodded the ball into the roof of the net. In the 66th minute, Old Trafford erupted to welcome their new frontman, Radamel Falcao, who replaced Juan Mata. Bar the open goal, QPR crafted their best chance of the game in the 76th minute. Tyler Blackett was dispossessed by Napoli-loanee Vargas, but the Chilean dragged his shot just wide after being clean through on De Gea’s goal. Falcao nearly scored on his United debut after Green spilt Blind’s long range effort, but the keeper did well to rise to his feet and keep out the second effort at goal from the Colombian striker. The final chance of the game fell to Adnan Januzaj after a neat pass from Robin van Persie, but the Belgian youngster fired straight at Green.

This United performance had the essence of the old, attacking style that we’re used to seeing at Old Trafford. Di Maria picked up the Man of the Match award for his excellent performance, but others such as Blind, Rojo, Herrera, Mata and Rooney were also very impressive. Van Gaal will take lots of positives from today’s game, as it was his first competitive win as United boss. The Reds take a trip away to Leicester next week, a side who will not be beaten easily after their fiery start to the new campaign.