Manchester United 4-2 Manchester City: United overcome slow start to win derby

Manchester United defeated Manchester City in the 169th instalment of the Manchester Derby.

Ashley Young led the way for United with a goal and an assist as they moved four points clear in third place of City who currently sit in fourth with a 4-2 win. United heaped further misery on their ‘noisy neighbours’ in a thrilling affair at Old Trafford Sunday evening.

City started strong and on the front foot as they pushed the United back line back with a flurry of early chances. Sergio Aguero got on the end of a David Silva cross to put the Champions in front in the eight minute.

That was a definite wake up call for the home side as they dominated after that. Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini put the Reds in front after some nice finishes in the City box.

City came into the derby on the back of a poor recent run of form, raising questions about manager Manuel Pellegrini’s future at the club. The Blue half of Manchester had won the four-previous encounters between the two sides, having United supporters weary of their chances in this one.

A few weeks ago, they were a legitimate title contender, trying to catch Chelsea at the top of the table, but City now find themselves sucked into the top four race as they sit 12 points adrift of Chelsea.

Despite winning the title a year ago, Pellegrini and management underwent a big summer spending spree in the transfer window, and after a disappointing second half of their 2015 season, they may need another summer overhaul.

United too went on a huge summer spending spree of their own, and after a shaky start to their campaign, critics were questioning whether or not they had spent their money wisely. But they have been one of the Premier League’s most in-form clubs in recent months, winning six straight matches.

From the first whistle, it seemed like it would be City’s day. Some strong play down the right flank saw them pin United in their own final third for a few minutes. Jesus Navas and Aguero’s pace troubled the United defence as they struggled to cope with the pressure. David De Gea stood tall in the United net as he saw off a break away chance from Navas in the early minutes.

City’s pressure on United was too much for the home side to with stand as James Miler connected with Silva barging into the United box who put it across to Aguero who had a one time finish to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

United fought right back after that, however, as they scored six minutes later. De Gea launched a long clearance that was controlled by Ander Herrera. Herrera found himself some space to cross it right across the face of goal to Young who finished it off into an open net after a deflection from Gael Clichy.

The game opened up and the pace increased as both sides attacked one another in aggressive fashion.

Fellaini put the Reds in front in the 27th minute. After some nice work from Daley Blind and Young in the left corner, Young drew away to find himself space to cross it back post. Fellaini, no match from left back Clichy, jump and got behind a powerful header to ensure it got passed Hart.

An incident that could have had significant implications on the final result occurred minutes before halftime. City captain Vincent Kompany went with a hard tackle on Blind who remained on the floor. Referee Mark Clattenburg went over to his assistant to seek advice on what he thought of the tackle. Kompany escaped with a yellow card, but appeared to get injured in the challenge as he got substituted at half time for Eliaquim Mangala.

United resumed their strong play from the first half in the second half as they put City into their own box and a big scramble ensued that saw City escape safe.

Juan Mata added to United’s lead after getting a pass from Wayne Rooney that some him split the City defence and in on a partial break away. He finished it off past Hart to make it 3-1.

Chris Smalling inflicted more damage on City after he headed in a Young free kick after he was kept onside, adding a fourth for United.

Aguero scored a consolation for City with one minute left from the 90, as he finished off another one timed cross, this time from right back Pablo Zabaleta. That was the Argentine’s 100th goal for City, making him the quickest to reach the landmark in the club’s history.