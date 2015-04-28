Di Maria deserves his chance after poor United defeat

After making yet another appearance off the bench for Manchester United, Angel di Maria will hope to get another chance to start this weekend when the Reds play host to West Brom on Saturday.

The £59.7m rated player was brought on during Manchester United's 3-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday but failed to contribute anything to the game. He has been critisised as of late due to some of his performances.

The former Real Madrid winger has not started a match for United since their FA Cup defeat to Arsenal well over a month ago, and has not scored for the Red Devils since January. Di Maria had a very strong start to the season, scoring three times as well as creating a number of opportunities, but since Christmas his performances have not been great.

There have been rumours recently claiming that the Man United star has failed to settle down in Manchester United, with PSG on red alert as well as his old club Real Madrid. Talks between United and Madrid have yet to start but if Di Maria did go back to his old club, it could see Gareth Bale come the other way.

However, di Maria was pictured recently displaying his new tattoos, which included the number seven on his arm - the number he currently holds at Old Trafford.

It is clear to see that he wants to work hard at the club and does deserve to start a game with hope that it will increase his confidence, something he has been lacking these past few weeks.

A start against West Brom at the weekend would be good to see because with the Old Trafford faithful getting behind the 27-year-old it could inspire di Maria to find his form again.