Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7.5/10

A passenger for the most part of the game and helpless for Brunt's deflected free kick. Won't be pleased on conceding the goal but will surely have his confidence re-ignited in his next game.

Paddy McNair - 6/10

Gave away the free kick from which the Baggies scored which could have been avoided and headed a teasing ball wide of the post after Van Persie missed the penalty. The 20 year-old will be pleased with getting 90 minutes under his belt however, and will help mature him for the games to come.

Chris Smalling - 6.5/10

Confident on the ball throughout the game, forgetting one mishap in the first half, and on hand to cut the danger down the middle, but could not cover for McNair for the decisive moment of the match. An average performance for the English international.

Antonio Valencia - 7/10

Provided several overlapping runs on the right but did not offer much going forward and was troubled by Lescott at set-pieces. Defensively suspect at times but his attacking runs may have just masked a dire performance from the Ecuadorian.

Ashley Young - 7.5/10

United's most dangerous outlet, cutting in from the left to fire in shots and crosses. One deflected effort looked to be in before being blocked by Van Persie. Could not replicate that in the second half. Caused havoc for Dawson down the left wing, and looked far more dangerous than Di Maria in the second half.

Daley Blind - 6.5/10

Comfortable in possession, as he often was given the lack of threat down the West Brom right for the most part. Taken off at 0-1 for Di Maria.

Juan Mata - 7/10

United's Spanish maestro tried his best against a physical side, but seemed to take the more patient approach possession-wise whereas a shot on target could've swung the game in United's favour. Not a great deal of influence on the right.

Marouane Fellaini - 6.5/10

Marginalised in a midfield role, and not exactly dominant in the air. Blocked a goal-bound shot from Blind in the second half and was stood offside to boot. Used as the focal point of the attack but the ball would just not quite fall to him, a disappointing night for the Belgian.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

A few too many off-target passes, particularly lofted balls from the centre out to the left-hand side. Was sat at the base of midfield, but just couldn't replicate Michael Carrick's influence on the game.

Wayne Rooney - 6/10

Looked stranded in the middle of midfield. Nowhere near as influential as required. Looked somewhat lethargic at best and more is needed from the captain in their next match.

Robin Van Persie - 6.5/10

Missed the penalty to bring United level. Had a couple of efforts on goal in the first half, most notably a trademark low strike which whistled just past the post. Dropped out right and deep but could not positively influence the game. Myhill's heroics or is his age catching up with him? Rusty Robin has the rest of the season to prove his influence on the team.

Manager Rating: Louis Van Gaa - 6/10

Will be pleased with the way United dictated possession in the game, however chances were not made or taken clinically enough, which caused their downfall and earned West Brom a scrappy but hard fought win. Champions League qualification is on the horizon yet Liverpool are hot on their heels, will United fall at the final hurdle?