Leeds interested in loan move for City's talented startlet Brandon Barker

Manchester City's talented startlet Brandon Barker, 18, is on the radar of Championship side Leeds United, according to recent reports. The young English winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Citzens' EDS team, and wants to start playing regular first-team football before he can fully assert himself in City's first-team squad.

Brandon broke through the youth ranks at the start of the season, and Leeds' new boss Uwe Rösler is prepared to make him his first signing at the club, albeit on a season-long loan deal. He scored ten goals and created eight assists in all competitions, (the U21 Premier League and UEFA Youth League) and has been constantly on the fringes of getting an opportunity to shine amongst the riches of the City first-team. However, he is yet to get his opportunity, and just like Karim Rekik, Jose Ángel Pozo and Rony Lopes, he's expected to be loaned out, to prove his quality.