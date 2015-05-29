Mauricio Pochettino reveals Alex Pritchard will be used next season

Tottenham Hotspur's talented midfield youngster will be used in the first-team next year according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs will have another attack-minded player in their main squad next season as the manager has revealed that Pritchard will be used next season. This information was gathered whilst he was speaking in a Q&A on the club’s official Facebook account.

Pritchard signed with Tottenham back when he was a 16-year-old from West Ham's youth academy. He spent a few seasons out on loan to Peterborough in January 2013 and Swindon in at the start of the next season.

The player spent last season on loan at Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship and scored eleven goals. He was played either out wide in his natural position or in the centre when needed. His inclusion in the team added some attacking threat and they came agonisingly close to the play-off final but they lost out to Middlesbrough, who in fact lost to Norwich in the final.

His performances must have impressed the current Spurs manager as he said that he will be training with the first-team as soon as he comes back from the under-21 European Championships.

He added: "Yes of course, he is in our plans for next season. He starts pre-season when he gets back from the Euros and we are looking forward to having him back after a successful loan with Brentford."

The club are known to bring through some very talented youth players from their academy as just this season, Harry Kane, Ryan Mason, Nabil Bentaleb and Andros Townsend all played key roles in the team this season.