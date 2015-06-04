James Milner: What does he bring to Liverpool?

It was the worst-kept secret of the summer transfer window, but James Milner has finally agreed to join Liverpool on a free transfer, following the expiration of his previous deal at Manchester City. The 29 year old English midfielder, who appeared forty times for the Citizens this season, turned down a new deal worth a reported £165,000 p/week in favour of a switch to Merseyside, with the promise first team football.

Milner was held highly in the regard of many at Manchester City, but none more so than current City boss Manuel Pellegrini. Speaking about Milner in March, Pellegrini is quoted as saying "Milner’s a phenomenon, a guy with big balls and a heart this big."

"Intelligent, great mentality, one of those players that when you leave him out you’re left with this feeling of injustice; it hurts because he should always play but sometimes you need a technical player with other characteristics. The club wants Milner to continue and he wants to stay but maybe he wants more games."

"I understand. I’m Milner’s No1 fan. Find me a more complete English player. There are players who’re better technically, yes. Quicker players, yes. Players who head better, yes. But show me one who does all the things Milner does well. There isn’t one.”

From this brief assessment alone, we are provided with a first-hand account of the competitive, fierce nature of the versatile midfielder, who has featured for City as a full-back, anywhere across the midfield line and also for a brief spell, up front. However, despite the effusive praise displayed by the manager, the promise of consistent first team football at the Etihad was not sufficiently shown towards the passionate Milner, who was frequently used as a substitute option throughout the 14/15 campaign. And hence, he has ended up at Liverpool.

Milner has made almost 500 career appearances, the vast majority in the Premier League, with clubs such as Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa & Manchester City, as well as winning two titles. On top of that, he has received 53 England caps, featuring in the past two World Cups as well as the European Championship in 2012. These accomplishments are certainly impressive feats, but the most important factor to be drawn from his career is that he has consistently been involved in high-pressure games, and that experience and calm head may prove to be vital throughout his time at Anfield. In this, he possesses an innate trait which so many Liverpool players have lacked in recent times as the club grapples to attain relevant European status once again.

Milner is often regarded as a tenacious midfielder, a workhorse, a "traditional English winger." His versatility has seen him become a vital cog in any team he has represented in the past. He is an accurate crosser and passer of the ball, creating 52 chances in the Premier League last season, 7 of which were assists. His energy and drive allow him to reach the box late in attacks, and his finishing is relatively average for a midfield man, bagging 8 goals in Sky Blue colours last season. With the departure of Steven Gerrard, the set piece taker slot has become vacant, and in Milner, Liverpool have potentially found a replacement. Milner struck home a wonderful late free kick against Hull (below) and is also an accomplished corner taker from both sides.

As aforementioned, club legend and central midfield maestro Steven Gerrard will finally leave Liverpool for LA Galaxy this summer. So the acquisition of Milner could perhaps be seen as a direct replacement for the charismatic skipper. Despite being a winger by trade, Milner reportedly favours the central midfield role, and his transfer to Liverpool could have been incentivised by the promise of regular first team football in central midfield. Milner is not only a creative midfielder, but also competent defensively, which has been a criticism of recent Liverpool midfield's that have been battered and brushed aside too easily. On average, Milner ran 11.7km per 90 minutes of Premier League football last season, the third highest throughout the league.

Milner created as many chances as Gerrard last season, and was only slightly behind Jordan Henderson. He also managed two assists less than Henderson, and it will be interesting to see whether the two are paired together in midfield or challenging each other for one position. This will most likely be dependent on whether pursuits of other midfielder targets such as Matteo Kovacic are successful or not.

Alternatively, the Englishman may feature on the right side of the side, either as a wing-back in Rodgers' preferred 3-4-2-1 setup, or perhaps further forward as an out-and-out right winger in either a 4-2-3-1 or a flat 4-4-2. This could, however, upset the winger, who left City seemingly to fulfil his goal of playing as a central figure in a top side.

The deal for Milner could signify the beginning of a new transfer strategy under the owners, FSG. Milner is not young, at 29, and with high wage demands, Liverpool of past windows could well have been priced out of this kind of deal. But after the debacle of last season, and the blaming of a "lack of experience in the camp," this kind of recruitment will not only go to service both the club's finances without paying ridiculous transfer fees, but also to add vital depth and experience into a youthful squad.

Milner is not, or should not, be the summer's marquee signing. It's clever business to recruit him, no doubt, but he needs to be the first of many excellent recruits throughout the summer should the Reds hope to return to their optimum level of performance.