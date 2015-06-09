Disgruntled McCarthy looking to leave Everton

Reports have suggested that a disgruntled James McCarthy is looking to leave Everton after his performances for the club have failed to produce a new deal.

McCarthy has established himself as one of Roberto Martinez's most important players and has once again impressed this season despite a difficult campaign from the Toffees. Despite this, contract talks have not been forthcoming, leaving the Republic of Ireland international disappointed.

An early impression

The 24-year-old arrived in the summer of 2013, following Martinez across from Wigan Athletic. McCarthy impressed during his debut season, and also started 27 Premier League games for Everton this time out, establishing himself as one of Martinez's first-team squad members. If he were to depart the club this summer, it would sure to be a major loss to Martinez as he sets in place his rebuilding plans.

McCarthy wants new contract talks

Many of McCarthy's fellow teammates have been rewarded with fresh contract deals, but the Irishman remains one of the club's lowest earners. Furthermore, the confirmation of Tom Cleverley's arrival from Manchester United at the club will leave a sour taste in McCarthy's mouth as he provides further direct opposition for a place in the first-team squad.

McCarthy, then, is frustrated and some of the Premier League's biggest club will be alerted to his desire to leave, according to a Goal source. "This is not about money, in no way shape or form," the source confirmed. "It is about respect, and there is little doubting that James and his representatives feel that that Everton have shown him very little in the past 12 months. It is now a matter of principle."