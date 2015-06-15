Chester in demand with Premier League clubs interested

A number of consistent performances for both club and country have seen interest in Hull City defender James Chester go sky high, which should come as no surprise to Tigers fans.

The 26-year-old is rumoured to be interesting former Tigers boss Nigel Pearson as he looks to sign the defender for a second time, this time for his Leicester side.

Reports in the Hull Daily Mail suggest Pearson would love to bolster his Foxes side as they look to build on last season's miraculous survival, whilst West Brom and Newcastle United are also known admirers of the former Manchester United trainee.

Chester drew praise for his international performances

Chester believes he can play in the Premier League next season but has said on the record that he is happy to stay with the Tigers if a move doesn't come off. However, the local paper suggests that clubs are forming a queue for Chester's signature.

Another superb performance for Wales - this time in the Euro 2016 tie with Belgium - has done nothing to put people off.

Wales's Chris Wathan rated Chester's performance a nine-out-of-ten, praising his "Cool, calm and collected" performance, adding that he "showed no fear" in playing an "integral role" in his side's victory.

The BBC's Dafydd Pritchard praised a "solid" performance in a "formidable team defensive display". Chester was "good in the air and pragmatic with the ball", he said.

Leicester look to freshen up an ageing back line

Newcastle, West Brom and Aston Villa are also believed to be interested, but Pearson hopes he can attract Chester to Leicester in the summer, having signed him from Manchester United for £300,000 whilst manager of the Tigers in January 2011.

Pearson would like to inject a younger presence with Premier League experience into his defence, with current stars Wes Morgan, Marcin Wasilewski and Robert Huth now all over the age of 30. The Tigers remain reluctant to sell but Chester only has one year left on his contract at the KC Stadium.