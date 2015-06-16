Oriol linked with return to Britain

Joan Oriol is a free agent after finishing the season with Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest, who he joined in January after leaving Blackpool due to their struggles over the course of the season. However, after just 11 appearances, his contract was terminated by mutual consent in early January this year.

The former Villarreal and Osasuna left back left Blackpool to join Rapid Bucharest in Romania. However, he was unaware that he was leaving one relegation battle to join another, as Rapid were relegated from the Romanian Liga I.

Oriol has a number of clubs interested

He decided to leave Rapid and is now on the lookout for a new club once again. With interested parties Millwall, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley all joining Blackpool in League One, Wolves or Celtic would seem the preferred destination with Oriol not looking to drop down a level.

For a player with 61 La Liga appearances under his belt, a season or more at League One level would surely be a step down for Oriol, especially with Championship and Champions League interest competing for his signature.

With Celtic boss Ronny Deila looking to bolster his side's ranks early ahead of the Champions League qualifiers, Oriol's name is one of a number on his shortlist, but it remains to be seen whether he can make the step up to Champions League level.

Oriol was a rare bright spot for Blackpool

Oriol's brief run of form was only of a minority of positives for Blackpool in a season which saw them win just four games all season. While it seems close to a certainty at this stage that he will return to Britain somewhere, with a number of clubs sniffing around for his signature, exactly where remains to be seen.

The 28-year-old worked his way up through the Spanish lower leagues before attracting the interest of Villarreal in 2008 and earning a promotion from the club's 'B' team, before moving on to Osasuna and eventually Blackpool three years later.