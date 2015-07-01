Bournemouth's first three fixtures - Mixed bag for the Cherries

Bournemouth will be playing their first game in the Premier League on 8th August against Aston Villa at home.

For Bournemouth, it has been a meteoric rise in fortune. Just seven years ago they were five minutes from liquidation, a year later they were a game away from going out of the Football League. Now they are just a few weeks away from their debut campaign in the Premier League.

When the fixture lists came out all eyes were on Bournemouth. Where would they start their season? When would they play the 'big four'?

Here is a look at the Cherries' first three fixtures in the Premier League:

8th August - Aston Villa - Home

Eddie Howe's side are already fully aware of Villa's threats having lost to the Premier League old boys in the FA Cup in January.

Times have changed at Villa Park since then though. Rumours are rife on the futures of Christian Benteke and Fabian Delph. This fixture could be a perfect one for Howe as his side get used to life in the Premier League.

Tim Sherwood will bring a side to Dean Court, who are looking to turn around their fortunes, having battled the fear of relegation for consecutive years.

It could be the perfect fixture for Bournemouth, though, with Villa expecting much change over the summer.

15th August - Liverpool - Away

Anfield is never a tough place to go and play, but this could a great opportunity for Howe and his men to show what they can do.

The transfer window is looking pretty busy for Liverpool already; Roberto Firmino, Nathanial Clyne, and Danny Ings stand out as the major coups.

The Liverpool side is packed full of quality and will be looking to restore the faith lost by the Kop in them. Bournemouth could be a tricky customer and an upset could be likely.

In December 2014, Bournemouth lost in the League Cup quarter-final 3-1 to Liverpool. It could have been a different story if the Cherries took their chances.

22nd August - West Ham - Away

By the third game of the season Bournemouth's season chances will already be getting judged.

Games against mid-table sides such as West Ham will be vital - if the Cherries stand any chance in building up a points tally that will not leave them fighting against relegation come May.

Slaven Bilic has come in at West Ham, and will look to change the philosophy that has bored the Hammers faithful for so long. Fans want to see them play 'the West Ham way, which involves fluidity in the same way Bournemouth play.

The open attacking style played by Howe will be a big risk in the Premier League depending on the opposition. The pace in the top flight is frantic, meaning sides can capitulate if they are to open.

Start is key

Life in the Premier League is not easy; ask Blackpool, Burnley, and QPR fans. Howe's open style to play will bring much pleasure to fans across the country. It will be interesting to see how the Cherries go.