Multiple youth players train with the first-team at Manchester United

Manchester United have started their pre-season training ahead of their busy schedule in the following weeks in the United States.

A few surprises have been thrown into the mix as a few of the youngsters at the club have been offered the chance to train with the first team. United youth players Callum Gribbin, Donald Love and James Weir have all been given the chance to earn their places on the tour and get a chance at some first-team football.

The upcoming youth players have been training with the internationals that have just returned from their chosen games. The training was at the normal ground in Carrington last week but, they were not all there for the senior sessions for the main season ahead.

Louis van Gaal promised the players that they would be allowed a chance to prove themselves at the club and toughen them up using his signature training routines.

Gribbin enjoys the chance to train with 1st team players.

Fans are excited to see some new prospects being given a chance at United and the player that they seem to want to see more than anyone else is 16-year-old Callum Gribbin. The teenager tweeting out on Sunday: “Happy to train with the 1st team today.”

This player has shone in his time in United colours and even scored in the FA Youth Cup tie against Hull City this year. He is highly respected in the youth scene and this was shown as Liverpool were interested in taking him from United and placing him in their ranks.

Gribbin is an attacking player, which will offer versatility, as he is able to drift into any position across the front three and offer something different each time. He particularly impressed on the right-wing when he was brought on in the under-21’s final game of last season against Manchester City as a substitute.

James Weir is not a rookie on the 1st team-training scene; he was given a chance last year in April whilst Ryan Giggs took over as interim manager. He has shown that he is a talent that United want to utilise, as he impressed in Warren Joyce’s under-21s. The midfielder impressed last season and the manager has taken notice as he is given another chance at first-team football.

The fans have expressed that they are liking the style of Van Gaal as he is giving opportunities for the youth players at the club who are working hard and deserve a chance. The 19-year-old has not suggested whether his will actually lead to any first-team game time but, he is happy with the chance he has been given.

Donald Love has also been given a chance by Van Gaal and he is eager to show his talent. He has been in and out of training with first-team players over the last season as he has trained with the likes of ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher and current defender Jonny Evans.

Love was even nominated for the under-21s player of the year award alongside Liam Grimshaw and Andreas Pereira.

Warren Joyce, speaking to the club official website, said: “Donald has been really consistent all season and has played in a variety of positions. Certainly, his decision-making is getting better now and he’s more confident and on the front foot."