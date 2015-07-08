Which goalkeeper should Aston Villa sign?

Shay Given is expected to leave Aston Villa with a deal to Middlesbrough being hijacked by Stoke City in the past day.

With Given leaving that will leave manager Tim Sherwood short on options in goal. Brad Guzan has fallen out of favour at Villa Park after a catalogue of errors last season, whilst Jed Steer is seen as being too raw to play in the Premier League for the 2015/16 season.

At the moment, Sherwood does not really have a comfortable number one. No Given, Guzan out of favour, and Steer too raw. Essentially, he needs to sign a new keeper. Reports have linked Villa with a few keepers. Here is a rundown on a few.

David Button - Brentford

David Button has been linked with Aston Villa before, but with Sherwood now manager at Villa this deal looks one of the more likely. The 26-year old has matured since leaving Spurs in 2013. He turned professional in 2008 but failed to make an appearance at White Hart Lane, spending every campaign out on loan.

The journeyman though has found his feet at Brentford though with some commanding performances that led to him keeping 11 clean sheets in the Championship last season.

The Bees head coach, Marinus Dijkhuizen, is adamant that Button will not be leaving Griffin Park though.

Despite his strong stance, this link is one to watch with Tim Sherwood close to the highly-touted keeper and the opportunity of Premier League football.

Asmir Begovic - Stoke City

Asmir Begovic, the link that has got every Villa fan gawping. Just a year ago Real Madrid and Manchester United were after his signature. This summer Villa and Chelsea are battling it out for the Bosnian international's signing.

Although it is all very exciting to be linked with someone as highly-rated as Begovic, this deal has never looked likely. Villa reportedly had a £4-million bid rebuffed.

Ironically, Guzan performed better than the Bosnian last season picking up nine clean sheets compared to Begovic's seven.

Begovic is in his final year of his contract at the Potters, but they want £10-million which Villa see as too high, Chelsea meanwhile, do not seem fussed by the price tag.

Timo Horn - Cologne

Timo Horn is an obscure addition on the list as he is not an English known name like the other two.

The 22-year old is tipped as one of the next biggest prodigies from Germany. Some journalists have tipped him to replace Manuel Neuer in the national team.

Horn kept 13 clean sheets last season as Cologne's number one goalkeeper.

Other teams from around Europe have looked at the young keeper, but Sherwood is a unique selling point for any young player. He has already proven what wonders he can do with young players with confidence instilled.