Four Tottenham players Rangers should acquire on loan

Recently appointed Rangers manager Mark Warburton has long held strong links with the development side at Tottenham Hotspur, and he will be looking to make use these links in order to aid their push towards the Scottish Championship title.

Following play-off final defeat to Scottish Premier League side Motherwell, Rangers released 11 experienced first team members in late June as they gave Warburton a blank canvas with which to build a team capable of going one better in the 2014-15 season.

Rangers have been busy of late

Having already signed former Hearts captain Danny Wilson, Wigan Athletic central defender Rob Kiernan and Swindon Town goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Rangers will look to scout potential prospects at the North London side in the coming days.

Warburton and his assistant David Weir, achieved great success last season as they helped Brentford reach the Championship play-off semi-final, eventually losing to Middlesbrough. One of Warburton’s key players in the highly successful campaign was Tottenham loanee Alex Pritchard, who scored 12 goals in 45 Championship appearances.

Pritchard is expected to play a growing role in Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the forthcoming season due to the season spent under the guidance of Warburton.

With that in mind, here are four Tottenham prospects who could prove to be equally successful for Warburton in Glasgow.

Harry Winks

A 19-year old central midfielder, Winks recently committed his long term future to Tottenham, signing a new three year contract.

An England youth international, Winks appeared in both post-season friendly matches for Tottenham in Malaysia and Sydney respectively. Having already made his competitive debut for Spurs against Partizan Belgrade in late November, Winks and Pochettino will be looking for regular first team action to aid the youngsters' development.

In fact, Tottenham legend Gary Mabbutt recently acknowledged the good work Warburton has done in developing young, virtually untested, prospects. In an interview with the Scottish Daily Record, Mabbutt explains how “it would be a fantastic move for Rangers to sign Harry [Winks].”

Whether he moves to Rangers or not, Winks is expected to play an increasingly important role at whoever club acquires his services for the next season.

Josh Onomah