A statistical analysis of the man set to be Liverpool's latest Belgian powerhouse: Christian Benteke

He may not be the tricky wizard that will take the limelight away from Philippe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino, but with the right coaching Christian Benteke may just be the signing to add another dimension to Brendan Rodgers' side.

The latest Belgian poised to follow Simon Mignolet and Divock Origi to Liverpool could create a subtle change in emphasis to bring the best out of the Brazilian duo in attack.

Many have called Benteke overpriced, with Liverpool eventually set to meet his £32.5 million release clause, and that may be true. However, time will be the only real indicator of whether or not the Belgian forward will justify such a high fee.

As a 6ft 3 inch powerful striker, critics and fans alike, have easily labelled him as a static forward only suited to a direct approach. This mind set boggles as many that use it as an argument.

With Benteke, from what most people can see, being close to an all-round forward - although his traits don’t merit the status of a world class player - his awareness for all aspects of the game, are not only admirable but also act as a real pain for his opposition defenders.

Before delving into the stats of Christian Benteke, here are the compilation of all these stats based on his three seasons for Aston Villa - where he managed to rack up 88 Premier League appearances, and any comparisons made with other players are also based on their last three campaigns.

The stats

Firstly, to begin with the goals side of his game, considering he's a striker, his Non-Penalty-Goals (NPG) per 90 minutes is a successful return - with the powerful forward having 0.44. This is some way off Sergio Aguero's 0.73 record, although it is exactly the same as Wayne Rooney's NPG per 90 minutes tally of 0.44.

As previously mentioned, Benteke is one of the most all rounded Premier League strikers, this is evident from the way he scores his goals. In his three seasons in the Premier League, Benteke has managed to net 42 goals - a telling stat. However he has scored 52% of those goals with his right foot, while 17% came with his weaker left boot and 31% of his goals were nodded in with his head.

In comparison to this, the versatile Lyon forward, Alexandre Lacazette, who many Liverpool fans see as the better target, has a poor ratio of splitting his goals up. Only 5% of his 45 goals over the past three seasons came from the air, 13% from his left foot, and 82% coming off his right boot. With Benteke, it is near impossible to predict his next move - which makes him, on his day, nearly unstoppable for Premier League defenders.

The comparison

Plenty have jumped at the chance to label Benteke as a striker only capable of scoring goals with his head or from the penalty spot. From the graph below, it's clear to see his capabilities of scoring goals apart from headers and penalties, and is comparable to high-flying Arsenal striker, Olivier Giroud.

In the past three seasons, Benteke has managed to see 12% of his goals come from outside the box, with 88% of his goals coming with the strikers' instinct inside the penalty area - again pointing towards the Belgian oozing with the Midas touch in front of goal.

An interesting stat to digest is the place in the goal where Christian Benteke scores most; 66% of his goals come on the right hand side of the net. For instance, most strikers manage to have a (or close to) 50/50 ratio of whether there goals go in on the right or left hand side of the net.

From further analysis, this may be due to Villa's attacking emphasis from the right hand side, with over 40% of their attacks coming down the right flank over the past three seasons, with other teams, presumably, evenly attacking down both the right, left and centre of the pitch.

This leads to Benteke finding himself at the back post, waiting to pounce. Another factor that may lead to the Belgian preferring one side of the goal to the other is his reluctance to open his body up onto his right foot. The Villa forward prefers to strike with his laces on the right foot, while a side foot finish is preferred on his left.

Style and substance

Another dynamic of Benteke's game is to back away from the play in a diagonal direction, backing onto the centre back, and he leaves space for a runner to occupy, however with the intelligence of Brazilian duo, Coutinho and Firmino, it will leave space for a runner, such as Lazar Markovic or Jordon Ibe to feed off the creative duo in the space that the big Belgian leaves.

In terms of creating chances, Benteke averages 1.63 chances created per game, which mostly consist of originating from a central position just outside the box, with 12% of the chances created coming from the wing. While high-flying Man City forward Sergio Aguero has managed an average of 1.2 chances created per game, over the last 3 seasons, and again the Argentine forward creates majority of his chances from a central position although it appears Aguero creates the chances further up the pitch than Benteke.

Benteke has averaged 1.5 shots per game over the last 3 years, with a shot accuracy of 52%, with this in mind it's not as impressive as it meets the eye, with Benteke's compatriot, Romelu Lukaku managing an average of 2.9 shots per game with an accuracy of 59%.

In terms of duels won, it's easy to see from the Belgians sheer size that he'd win a lot of aerial duals, and the stats and figures back that statement up, winning 56% of the 1200 battles he's faced, although the % is frightening, it is clear that Villa played to this part of his game, with Benteke involved in an average of 14 aerial dual per game.

A slight concern for Reds fans is that he only attempts 1.65 dribbles per game, and only completes 39% of them, being easily dispossessed is a major cause for concern, and no matter the system or style, will need to be urgently addressed by Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff.

Over the past three seasons, Benteke suffers 1.2 fouls per game, which in comparison to the likes of Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero, who both average less than a foul a game, is interesting, however, Harry Kane, one of the most highly rated strikers last year averaged more fouls per game than Benteke.

In terms of injuries, Benteke hasn’t been completely in the clear, with the Belgian suffering from a variety of injures, however the one positive is that there seems to be no reoccurring injury, with his injuries to date ranging from knee problems and calf strains to hip and thigh problems. Although he's not exactly injury prone, he's far from an injury free player, like former red, Luis Suarez.

Although the signing isn’t, in my opinion, a Cinderella fit, the Belgian will give the opposition defenders a lot to think about, and the powerful forward is far from a lamp post up top, with him being very agile and intelligent player, who scores with both feet, and famously has an aerial threat like no other.

It's easy to describe the striker as one that will hinder the fluid style of play Liverpool are famous for, but Rodgers has the challenge of building the side not only around Benteke, but in respect to having Benteke to bring the best out of the likes of Markovic and others, who will undoubtedly be able to link up with Coutinho and Firmino and their South American flair.

All stats have been provided by Squawka, WhoScored and PhysioRoom, with all graphs made by the author of this article.