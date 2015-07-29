Score Manchester United - PSG in ICC 2015 (0-2)

INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURE BETWEEN LIGUE 1 CHAMPIONS PSG AND PREMIER LEAGUE GIANTS MANCHESTER UNITED. THE MATCH WAS PLAYED AT THE SOLDIER FIELD, IN CHICAGO, IL, US. 61, 000 SPECTATORS.

Thank you for joining me with this live commentary tonight. My name is Liam Headd, I've enjoyed covering the game for you in which has seen PSG crowned Champions for the USA group - hope you enjoyed following it with me!

FT: It was a good chance for both sets of managers to try any different tactics ahead of the new season aswell as giving the players more game time to improve fitness levels and also impress before the start of the league.

FT: Despite the defeat, United have had a strong pre-season once again in the States and now turn their attention to Tottenham Hotspur a week on Saturday as the Premiership season begins.

FT: It is PSG who will be crowned the winners of the tournament as goals from Matuidi and Ibrahimovic during the first half was enough to give Laurent Blanc victory over his former club.

90+2: FULL TIME! Manchester United 0-2 Paris St Germain

90: Pereira's free-kick is too far high and wide and just sums up United's performance this evening.

89: A late free-kick for United and a great chance for United to get on the scoresheet.

86: Memphis and Lingard link up well but the defence of PSG are quick to react and United lose posession of the ball

85: Great composure from Sam Johnstone to clear the ball and start the attack for United, but nothing comes from it.

80: Jesse Lingard and academy player Sean Goss are the newest arrivals as Michael Carrick and Juan Mata are replaced and prepared for next weeks opening match of the season.

80: Digne is fouled by Valencia as the Manchester United full back is the second player to be booked.

76: It should have been three! Sabaly on from the bench fails to finish off the game as his effort hits the outside of the post, the score still remains 2-0.

75: Card shown! Marquinhos receives the games first yellow card after going in behind on Wayne Rooney.

73: Just over 15 minutes left here in Chicago and as it stands PSG will be crowned Champions, unless United can force two goals and take the game to a shootout.

70: More changes for PSG. They are as followed: Ibrahimovic, Lucas, Matuidi and Stambouli are replaced by Bahebeck, Nkunku, Ongenda and Kimpembe

66: Chris Smalling and Antonio Valencia are the newest arrivals to the game replacing Phil Jones and Luke Shaw. Matteo Darmian will now play in the left-back position

63: Great play from Pereira, Memphis and Shaw but they can't finish the chance.

60: PSG subs: Marco Verratti and Thiago Silva are replaced by Sabaly and Rabiot

59: A late challenge from Schneiderlin on Stambouli gives PSG a free-kick.

57: United win the free-kick after the advantage was played on Memphis' shot from the halfway line.

55: Pereira with a lovely ball into Juan Mata but he failed to control the ball as it goes wide.

46: Wayne Rooney and Memphis Depay will get the second half off underway.

45: Substitutions for Paris St Germain: David Luiz, Marquinhos, Augustin and Lucas Digne have replaced Van der Wiel, Maxwell, Cavani and Aurier

45: Substitions for Manchester United: Morgan Schneiderlin, David de Gea and Andreas Pereira will replace Bastian Schweinsteiger, Sam Johnstone and Ashley Young for the second half.

HT: Both teams are now back on the field as the second half is about to begin

HT: Morgan Schneiderlin and Andreas Pereira are about to come on for United as they look to get back into this game.

HT: Memphis and Rooney have linked up well but expect a few changes at the break for both teams as they look to lie all their focus on the respective league's that start next weekend.

HT: PSG have also had a few chances to extend their lead but, the two chances they have taken is the difference at the break but the score could be a lot different if chances were converted.

HT: It's been a poor 45 minutes from United's defence who will feel that they could have done better with both of the goals conceded. The Red Devils have had a few chances but failed to convert any or even test Trapp in the PSG goal.

HT: It's half time in Chicago and Paris St Germain are currently leading 2-0 against Manchester United thanks to goals from Matuidi and Ibrahimovic.

45+1: United continue to have control of possession but Depay can't get through on goal.

42: Lucas Moura goes close and nearly makes it three but De Gea gets down well to deny the Brazillian.

37: Nearly a sudden response from United as Mepmhis' freekick dipped and there was no United follow up.

34: 2-0 IBRAHIMOVIC SCORES! A one-two with Maxwell and Ibrahimovic double's PSG's lead. A free chance for the PSG forward who was totally unmarked, and as it stands it's the French side who will be leaving Chicago as Champions.

30: Just over from Rooney! The United skipper goes close but the score still remains the same as Louis van Gaal's men look to respond to PSG's goal.

25: GOAL FOR PSG!!! It's Blaise Matuidi who scores. Matuidi gets behind Phil Jones and squeezes the ball past David de Gea. Lucas Moura plays a lovely ball over the top to split the United defence and Matuidi makes no mistake as PSG take the lead.

22: Juan Mata has the ball in the net, but the officials flag was raised as the Spaniard appeared to be offside.

20: Ibrahimovic goes close with his free header, but the ball brushes past the post as the scores remain 0-0.

16: Another Chance! Memphis goes close once more as Rooney finds his new teammate, but Depay fails to hit the target.

12: Depay with United's first shot on goal as him and captain Rooney link up well but the attempt doesn't test new goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

7: Corner to United as Matteo Darmian once again uses his width once more to force the set piece.

3: CHANCE! Ibrahimovic was gifted the chance after a rare mistake from De Gea. The Spaniard's kick fell straight to the PSG forward but he fired high over.

0: Ibrahimovic and Verratti get the game underway in Chicago.

For PSG to win the trophy, they have to beat United by more than two goals

The teams are in the tunnel as the final pre-season match is minutes away. United will retain the International Champions Cup if they win the game in normal time or via a penalty shootout.

Moments away from kick off as the National Anthem of the United States has just been played in front of a noisy Soldier Field.

Laurent Blanc has made just the one change from his sides defeat against Chelsea with Thiago Silva replacing David Luiz at the back

PSG line-up - Manchester United: Trapp, Van der Wiel, Aurier, Da Silva, Maxwell, Verratti, Stambouli, Matuidi, Lucas, Ibrahimovic, Augustin

After missing out against Barcelona due to injury Bastian Schweinsteiger comes back into the squad to replace Morgan Schneiderlin as Louis van Gaal makes just the one change to his side that were 3-1 winners over the European Champions.

Manchester United line-up - PSG: De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Schweinsteiger, Mata, Memphis, Young, Rooney

With just over an hour to go until kick off in Chicago, the team news has started to be announced.

When asked about how the training has been, Schneiderlin said: we are training very well and trying to adapt and understand as quickly as possible what the manager wants. We have had some good games and good results, but the most important thing is the fitness."

When asked about the tour he said: "the tour has been good for me and everyone has made me feel welcome from the first minute. I speak good English, too, so that has made things easier."

New Manchester United signing Morgan Schneiderlin has talked about his experience of the tour with his new club and admitted how much he feels apart of the squad.

Predicted XI Manchester United: Van Gaal will pick his strongest side, preparing for the first game of the season at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur. The squad is likely to be: De Gea - Valencia, Jones, Blind, Shaw - Carrick, Schneiderlin, Young - Mata, Depay - Rooney.

Predicted XI Paris St Germain: Blanc is dertermined to finish with a win during the tournament. The likely PSG line-up will be: Sirigu - Van der Wiel, Luiz, Silva, Maxwell - Matuidi, Verratti, Rabiot - Cavani, Ibrahimovic, Lucas.

Laurent Blanc confirmed after his sides Chelsea defeat that there were no new injuries and he has a strong team to choose from ahead of their last pre-season game before the start of the upcoming season.

Having made the signing of Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, it is likely the 28-year-old will play some part in tonight's game. Javier Hernandez has also returned to training after injury and could also feature in United's final pre-season game before the new Premiership season.

Angel di Maria, the talk of the summer between the two teams will play no part in the game after failing to board a plane from Manchester to join his teammates as the troubled winger looks likely to join PSG in the next couple of days as the two teams look to finalise a deal with the player.

At right-back Antonio Valencia could replace Matteo Darmian, but United are expected to keep the front four that faced Barca, with Ashley Young and Juan Mata operating wide of Memphis Depay and Wayne Rooney.

Bastian Schweinsteiger missed the Barcelona clash at the weekend with a slight injury, but after returning to training, is expected to start in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of the all-important Spurs clash 10 days away.

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal opted for two different squads during the 3-1 win over Barcelona last time out with a full team substitution taking place on the hour mark.

Laurent Blanc suffered his first defeat of the tour against Chelsea last time out on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time. PSG goalscorer Ibrahimovic got the goal for the French giants.

Despite having competed in Europe for several seasons together, Manchester United and PSG have never met in a match before so this could be an interesting match as the two could pair up in this seasons Champions League.

The French champions are in action on Saturday in the French Super Cup against Lyon, before opening their Ligue 1 title defence away to Lille on August 7.

PSG's opening fixture of the ICC tournament finished in a 3-2 win over Portugal champions Benfica as goals from Jean-Kevin Augustin, Lucas and Lucas Digne helped the French giants start off with the three points. In their second game of pre-season, they once again conceded two goals but managed to score four thanks to a brace from Augustin, a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a goal for Blaise Matuidi.

A step up in class was provided on Saturday as Van Gaal's side faced European champions Barcelona, but the same outcome occurred as United recorded an impressive victory. Their new signings have bedded in quickly and with more expected to be on the way, there are plenty of reasons for supporters to be optimistic ahead of the new season.

In United's last game out against the European and Spanish Champions, the Reds ran out 3-1 winners once more as goals from Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard and Adnan Januzaj gave United a famous win in America once more. Louis van Gaal made a full 11 substitution after 60 minutes during the game, giving every player a chance to impress on tour.

The second game for United was against San Jose Earthquakes and yet again another chance to impress the manager aswell as continuing fitness levels ahead of the new season. United showed class at times and sealed a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Memphis Depay and Andreas Pereira.

Let's take a deeper look at United and PSGs recent matches. For United, a game against Club America was Louis van Gaal's first chance to build fitness and have a look at each member of the United squad. The Manchester United boss elected with two different teams for either half to give the players a chance to prove themselves to van Gaal. New signings Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Matteo Darmian all started the first half whilst Bastian Schweinsteiger featured in the second half. United were 1-0 winners during the game with a header from Schneiderlin after five minutes.

Today's match takes place in Chicago, IL at the Soldier Field Stadium, the home of National Football League giants Chicago Bears. It was opened in 1924 and is the oldest NFL stadium celebrating 90 years of operation. The stadium was used during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in which it hosted five games of the tournament. It has also hosted the 2007 and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup final's.

Laurent Blanc's men have seen victories over SL Benfica from Portugal and Serie A outfit Fiorentina but were edged out on penalties by Premiership Champions Chelsea four days ago.

Meanwhile, today's opponents PSG have had mixed results during this pre-season tour with two wins and a penalty shootout defeat in their previous three games. The French giants lifted the domestic treble last season, finishing their campaign off with the Coupe de France beating Auxerre.

Manchester United are now preparing for their fourth and final game of their tour of the United States of America. The International Champions Cup has seen them face Club America, San Jose Earthquakes and FC Barcelona so far, with wins in all three games. A win for the Reds tonight will see them retain the ICC. A win for United on penalties will also see United win the pre-season tournament, but a draw will be no good. A win for Laurent Blanc's side against his former club will see them jump ahead of United into second place.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of this evening fixture between Manchester United - Paris St Germain live result. Today's game kicks off at 02:00AM in the UK but there's plenty to discuss before then.