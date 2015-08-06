Joe Gomez ready for any challenges that await at Stoke City

Joe Gomez is set to make his first-team debut for Liverpool away at Stoke City on Sunday, but is confident he can overcome any challenges that come his way.

The defender signed from Charlton Athletic earlier in the summer, but has made an immediate impression after some strong pre-season performances.

As such, the 18-year-old set to start ahead of regular left-back Alberto Moreno, in the first game of the new season for the Reds.

Despite being brought as centre-back, he has surprised many with his displays during pre-season, where he played well as a left-back - and his form is set to rewarded with a start at Stoke.

It's only the beginning for Gomez

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO, Gomez said that it was good to be included throughout pre-season and in the squad who played against HJK Helsinki last weekend.

Nevertheless, he insisted there is still "a long way to go and a lot of work to be done" before they open their league campaign at the Britannia Stadium.

The Catford-born defender said his aim was to try and be involved at Stoke, and says to do so he must continue to work hard. Gomez also insisted that he's confident in his own abilities, should be play in Staffordshire, and that he will try his best to help the team as a whole.

Defender happy to play wherever

Gomez was bought for just £3.5 million in June, and many fans are already convinced that the signing is an absolute bargain.

A natural centre-back, Gomez said that he is willing to play anywhere, if he thinks he can help the team.

He added that he is pleased with how well he has settled in, and praised his manager, the club staff and his team-mates for all their help in making him feel welcome and allowing him to adjust.

The 18-year-old said he's enjoying his football on Merseyside and that whilst his favoured position is at centre-half, if Brendan Rodgers believes he can do a job as a full-back - he is more than happy to play there.

Gomez believes Liverpool are ready for the game

Liverpool lost 6-1 to Stoke City on the final day of last season but Gomez believes the new signings will help the visitors to get a much better and a positive result this time around.

He said that last time out was "an extraordinary result" but the changes made to the squad have ensured everyone is "up for it" and that those who were involved in May will use the defeat as motivation.

Gomez hailed the Reds' pre-season, which has allowed them to gain good confidence with five wins from six under their belts.

He has yet to play in a match alongside the two big summer signings, Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino, however, he has seen the quality they bring to the club during training sessions.

The defender added that he could tell straight away how good they were, hailing their ability as "world-class."

Gomez added that the two are "massive signings" who help the team "to do bigger and better things" in their objective to achieve a top-four finish this year.