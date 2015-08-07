Score Everton - Watford in EPL 2015 (2-2)

Full Time: Everton 2-2 Watford

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

90' Everton substitution: Naismith replaces Lukaku

86' After holding off the challenge of Prodl, Lukaku flicks the ball through to Kone on the right hand side of the penalty area. The former Wigan man controls the ball, and rifles the ball low across Gomes and into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

86' GOAL!!!! Kone makes it 2-2!!

83' Exceptional! Ighalo latches onto the ball outside of the Everton penalty area, before flicking the ball past John Stones and expertly side-footing into the bottom right hand corner of the goal.

82' GOAL!!!! Watford re-take the lead!

76' Everton substitution: Oviedo replaces Mirallas

75' Fantastic strike!! Kone lays the ball off to Barkley on the edge of the penalty, and the youngster rifles the ball straight into the top right corner of the goal.

GOAL!!! Barkley makes it 1-1!!!

73' Watford substitution: Jurado is replacd by Ighalo

69' Kevin Mirallas is stricken with pain after a heavy challenge from Behrami. Hopefully it is just an impact injury.

67' Chance! Kone latches onto a fantastic cross from Tom Cleverley, however his subsequent header flies wide of the left post.

66' Good effort! Holebas rifles an effort on goal from 25-yards which forces Howard into a smart save.

63' Gareth Barry has gone to left back for Everton, as Kone is brought on to partner Lukaku.

62' Everton substitution: Galloway is replaced by Kone

59' Watford substitution: Layun is replaced by Paredes

53' The Toffees have upped the tempo in the second half are looking much more potent in the final third because of it. Mirallas, in particular, has been very impressive.

49' Chance!!! McCarthy curls a fantastic ball into the back post, where Lukaku from just three yards, incredibly, heads the ball wide of the post. The Belgian should have scored.

46' Mirallas whips a teasing cross into the centre of the penalty area, however there is no one there to get on the end of it.

45' We're underway for the second half at Goodison Park!

Half Time: Everton 0-1 Watford

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

45' Close! Layun fires narrowly wide of the right post from just outside of the penalty area. Great effort!

41' Deeney is arguably lucky to still be on the pitch. The Watford forward is leniently given a yellow card for a two footed challenge on Galloway inside the Everton penalty area.

40' Yellow card: Troy Deeney (Watford)

34' Lukaku has, so far, struggled against Cathcart and Prodl. After a mediocre second season at Goodison Park, the Belgian international needs to hit the ground running this year in order to warrant the huge fee paid for his services.

30' Good football from the home side! Everton work the ball well out to Barkley on the left flank who, after cutting infield, unleashes a venomous effort on goal which is tipped over the crossbar by Gomes. Much better from Everton!

25' Everton are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment; the Toffees' faithful will be disappointed with the start their side have made to the Premier League season.

18' Great save! Gareth Barry rises highest in the middle of the penalty are from a Barkley set piece to head goalward. However, Gomes is on hand to acrobatically tip the ball over the crossbar.

15' Watford have been very impressive in the opening 15 minutes. Flores' have pressed high and worked the ball well into dangerous areas when given an opportunity to break.

13' Layun latches onto a poor defensive clearance of a Jose Jurado cross, to volley the ball into the top left hand corner of the net. Great finish!

GOAL!!!! Layun gives Watford the lead!!!

5' It's been a lively opening five minutes at Goodison Park.

Kick off!

Watford subs: Gilmartin, Angella, Paredes, Pudil, Watson, Ighalo, Vydra.

Everton subs: Robles, Ovideo, Browning, Osman, Naismith, McAleny, Kone.

Watford XI: Gomes, Nyom, Cathcart, Prodl, Holebas, Capoue, Behrami, Anya, Jurado, Layun, Deeney.

Everton XI: Howard, Coleman, Stones, Jagielka, Galloway, McCarthy, Barry, Barkley, Cleverley, Mirallas, Lukaku.

The starting XI's have been announced!

Watford team news: Doyley, Burghuis and Ekstand are all sidelined. Abdi and Jurado are doubts for the Hornets first game back in the Premier League.

Everton team news: Gibson, Besic, McGeady, Hibbert and Pienaar are all set to miss out due to injuries; while Lukaku and Deulofeu remain doubtful.

The Hornets face difficult trips to both Goodison Park and the Etihad Stadium, however Flores will likely see his new side's first three home games as very winnable. Although only the second game of the season, Watford's meeting with West Brom will likely be considered a teaser for what to expect in the relegation dog fight.

First six games:

Everton - Watford

Watford - West Brom

Watford - Southampton

Manchester City vs Watford

Watford - Swansea City

Newcastle United - Watford

Flores had left Getafe after just 11 games last season due to personal reasons, however the Spaniard has had previous managerial successes. The former Valencia player enjoyed success at Atletico Madrid, where he won the Europa League and the European Super Cup.

The Hornets will begin their Premier League campaign under the guidance of new manager, Quique Flores. The Spanish national was appointed after a contractual disagreement with former manager, Slavisa Jokanovic, forced the former Chelsea midfielder to leave his post.

Watford secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship. An impressive five game winning streak at the end of the season proved to be enough for the Hornets to see off stiff competition from Norwich City and Middlesbrough, and bring Premier League football back to Vicarage Road for the first time since 2007.

The return fixture at Vicarage Road was also won by Everton. It proved to be a comfortable victory over the then relegation threatened Watford, as first half goals from Manuel Fernandes and Andy Johnson and a late goal from Leon Osman were enough to secure a 3-0 victory.

The last time the two sides met on Merseyside, Everton ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Andy Johnson and Mikel Arteta. Johnson's goal was his first for the Toffees.

Watford will travel to Goodison Park for their first Premier League game since 2007.

The Toffees face a difficult start to their 2015/16 Premier League campaign. Everton will welcome title favourites Manchester City and Chelsea to Goodison Park, and face a difficult trip to White Hart Lane at the end of August.

First six games:

Everton - Watford

Southampton - Everton

Everton - Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur - Everton

Everton - Chelsea

Swansea City - Everton

After a disappointing second season in charge at Goodison Park, Roberto Martinez will be hoping to get off to winning start this weekend. Last season's mid table finish proved to be hugely underwhelming for Everton fans, as many expected their side to push on after narrowly missing out on Champions League football during the previous campaign.

Today's game will take place in Everton's Goodison Park:

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's English Premier League meeting between Everton and Watford.