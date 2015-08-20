'I love my job:' Ranieri in high spirits ahead of Saturday's clash with Tottenham

Claudio Ranieri was full of excitement when discussing his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend when speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Leicester City have started the season well, with wins over Sunderland and West Ham United, and they will be looking to keep their 100 per cent record when they face Spurs tomorrow afternoon.

New signing Inler joins his manager, receiving praise and expressing desire to impress

The Italian manager took on a room of journalists and was once again his charming self, speaking of his delight with new arrival, Gokhan Inler, who is set to make his Foxes debut this weekend.

Inler joined from Napoli earlier this week and was described by his new boss as a "very experienced player" who "comes from Italy, where football is tactical."

Ranieri was also very quick to avoid ruling out any more signings this transfer window, stating he is "very very happy" with the five midfielders he has, though would not rule anything out; "I'm very happy but you never know. Now I am calm."

City fans will also be pleased with the comments of Inler, who joined his boss for the conference, claiming he turned down "four or five" European clubs (including some Premier League) to join Leicester.

The Swiss stated that he "want[s] to make an impact" as an individual, but added that "the squad is more important" and that he believes he "can help with [his] experience." The 31-year-old continued, saying that he will "give [his] best for this team" before concluding with; "when we win, we win together. When we lose, we lose together."

Ranieri has big dreams with the Foxes

As well as adding to the team for the moment, Ranieri is hopeful that Inler's arrival will spur more players to join the club in future, comparing the situation to that of Diego Maradona at Napoli.

The Foxes boss claimed that he "remember[s] when nobody wanted to go to Napoli," yet, "after Maradona [joined them], everyone wanted to go to Napoli." Ranieri went on, saying that if the club "start to build," then "maybe in three or four years a lot of players will want to come to Leicester" all the same, concluding by asking, "why not?"

Manager interested to see gap to big teams when Leicester face Spurs

Ahead of Saturday's tie against Spurs, Ranieri commented on the "tough challenge" his side face against a team who, "in the last six years," have "achieved European qualification six times."

The Italian "want[s] to see what [his team] can do to improve against a big team with big players," as well as wanting "to see the gap" between Leicester and Spurs, something he stressed as "important for [him]."

Ranieri's City face the North London outfit at the King Power Stadium at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, hoping to continue their flying start to the season against a side with only one point to their name. Mauricio Pochettino's men certainly will not be looking forward to the trip.